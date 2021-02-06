The Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater Presents CAPTURING BEAUTY: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons

In celebration of Black History in America, The Jean Deleage Art Gallery at CASA 0101 Theater, Emmanuel Deleage, Executive Director, and Jimmy Centeno, Art Exhibit Curator, present "CAPTURING BEAUTY: The Artwork and Photography of John Simmons," A Free Online Virtual Guided Tour by two-time Emmy Award-winning Cinematographer, John Simmons, of his multi-layered paper collage cartographies and his black and white photography images, representing a full spectrum of life, circa 1965 - 2021.

The exhibit, which will be housed in The Jean Deleage Art Gallery inside of CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 E. First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033, can be viewed virtually at anytime by visiting https://casa0101.org/?exhibits=the-artwork-and-photography-of-john-simmons

Pieces in the exhibit are for sale. For inquiries, please call CASA 0101 Theater at 323.263.7684, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.