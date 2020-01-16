The Hilarious Tony-Winning Comedy THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Spoofs The Wacky World Of Thespians At The McCallum

The Play That Goes Wrong, the hilarious Tony Award-winning hit Broadway comedy, will make its McCallum Theatre debut at 8:00 pm, Tuesday, Jan. 21; and 2 and 8 pm, Wednesday, Jan. 22. The evening performance on Wednesday, Jan. 22, is made possible through the generosity of Henry and Carol Levy. Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society,' which is attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong ... does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Entertainment Weekly calls The Play That Goes Wrong: "Hilarious! Non-stop pandemonium." The Huffington Post calls it "the funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" And the New York Post says it's "Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! Nothing is as fall-down funny. GO."

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017; by its closing on Jan. 6, 2019, the Broadway production played 27 previews and 745 performances, making it the second-longest-running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on Feb. 20 at New World Stages-Stage 4, where it continues to be performed today.

The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play. Awarded the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, 2014 WhatsOnStage Best New Comedy and 2015 UK BroadwayWorld Best New Play Awards, The Play That Goes Wrong is now in its seventh year in the West End, is currently on a 30-week UK tour, and is playing on six continents. The producers have avoided Antarctica for fear of a frosty reception.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance. It has gone on to play to an audience of more than 2 million people around the world.

The Play That Goes Wrongtouris directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, featuring set design by Nigel Hook, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Andy Johnson and costume design by Roberto Surace.

