The Group Rep Presents TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE This Month with Live Talk-Back with Mitch Albom

Tuesdays with Morrie will run August 14 – August 30.

The Group Rep presents a pay-per-view staged production from the Lonny Chapman Theatre of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, written by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, from the book by Mitch Albom directed by L. Flint Esquerra, co-produced by Lloyd Pedersen and Gina Yates.

Limited run. August 14 - August 30. August 18 at 1:30 pm there will be a Live Talk-Back with author/co-playwright Mitch Albom, director L. Flint Esquerra, cast members Larry Eisenberg (Morrie) and TJ McNeill (Mitch), hosted by Group Rep Artistic Director Doug Haverty.

Inspired by true events, and based on the best-selling book, this is the story of accomplished sportswriter, Mitch Albom, who feels that his life is lacking, despite all of his success. When Mitch watches a Nightline broadcast with his lovable featuring former university professor, Morrie Schwartz, he is moved to reconnect with his old mentor, who is valiantly battling ALS. As Mitch and Morrie get reacquainted, they engage in thoughtful conversations about a variety of significant topics, including love, joy and life changes; "...what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life."

The original New York production was produced by David S. Singer, Elizabeth Ireland McCann, Joey Parnes, Amy & Scott Nederlander, Harold Thau, Moira Wilson, Shadowcatcher Entertainment. Originally presented by New York Stage and Film Company and the Powerhouse Theatre at Vassar, 2002 Tuesdays with Morrie was supported by a playwright's residency and public stage readings at the 2001 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Waterford, CT.

The Group Rep's streamed production of TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

