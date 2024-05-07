The Wagner Ensemble Presents THE L.A. CONNECTION, A Concert of Los Angeles Composers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Wagner Ensemble, under the direction of Jeannine Wagner, will present The L.A. Connection, A Concert of Los Angeles Composers featuring works by Adrienne Albert, John Biggs, Keith Clark, Morten Lauridsen, and Danaë Xanthe Vlasse.

The Wagner Ensemble was founded by Jeannine Wagner in 1991 under the auspices of the Roger Wagner Choral Institute. Under her spirited guidance, the Wagner Ensemble celebrates and promotes the musical legacy of her late father, the legendary Roger Wagner. The Wagner Ensemble has dazzled audiences throughout Southern California and internationally in the performance of repertoire that includes choral masterpieces spanning the centuries from the Renaissance to the present.

Tickets

The concert will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2024 at 4pm. St. Francis De Sales Church, 13370 Valleyheart Drive, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Tickets: General Admission $20. Students & Seniors $15 Buy tickets online For more information call 310-339-2488

