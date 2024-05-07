Kevin Chamberlin is Coming To The Victory Theatre Center In Burbank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Kevin Chamberlin, tony-nominated star of stage and screen, for a peak behind the Broadway curtain! Participants will listen to Kevin recount his acting career, including his time as Horton in Seussical, Fester in The Addams Family, and of course, his time on Disney Channel's Jessie. There will be time for limited audience questions as well.

Other Broadway credits include The Ritz, Chicago, Triumph of Love, My Favorite Year, Abe Lincoln in Illinois and Wicked. LA audiences may recognize him from Hair, Spamalot and West Side Story at the Hollywood Bowl, and Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse.

This event will take place on Wednesday, May 15th at 7:30pm at the Victory Theatre Center in Burbank, CA. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at our.show/broadwaytalkback.

