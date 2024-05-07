THE GODMOTHER To Be Presented At Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"The Godmother" inspired by the life of Griselda Blanco will be presented at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre (5636 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA).

Melina Farahani, the dynamic British-Persian actress, storms onto the Hollywood Fringe scene with her electrifying solo performance, "The Godmother." Inspired by the notorious life of Griselda Blanco, this gripping drama explores the blurred lines between villainy and heroism, love and morality. In a tale of power, sacrifice, and the indomitable bond between mother and son, Farahani brings to life the complexities of Griselda Blanco's world, challenging audiences to question their perceptions and delve into the depths of human nature. “The Godmother” opens June 8th at Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre.

“My overall goal with "The GodMother" is to provide audiences with a captivating and thought-provoking experience that delves deep into the complexities of power, family, and the human condition within the cartel world,” exclaims writer/producer Farahani. “Through Griselda Blanco's lens, I aim to unveil the harsh realities that drive individuals to make difficult choices in pursuit of survival. It's about showcasing the intricate layers of human motivation and the complexities of navigating a world where options seem limited and consequences dire. I aim to engage, entertain, and ultimately leave a lasting impact on my audience.”

Running Saturday, June 8, 9:15 pm - Preview, Sunday, June 16, 4:45 pm, and Friday, June 28, 8:00 pm. Show runs 30 minutes. TICKETS: $15 The Hollywood Fringe Festival - the godmother (Admission age: 16+)

About the Artist

Melina Farahani (Writer/Performer/Producer) Farahani is a British-Persian actress, dancer, social media Figure, based in L.A. is a current student The Stella Adler Art Of Acting conservatory in L.A. Her previous Training includes Sylvia Young theatre School London, London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art and she is a member of the National Youth Theatre London.

