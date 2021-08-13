The Group Rep Announces Musical Fundraiser THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC!

The fundraiser THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC! is an evening of songs under the stars directed and hosted by Bruce Kimmel, with musical direction by Richard Allen, produced by Kathleen Delaney for the Group Rep, will take place Monday, August 23rd at 8:00 pm and Tuesday, August 24th at 8:00 pm with a dessert buffet to follow catered by Great Grapes.

Songs from Chicago, Most Happy Fella, Titanic, Into the Woods, Will Rogers Follies, Annie Get Your Gun, Cinderella, Miss Saigon, The Pajama Game, She Loves Me, Nine, Mama Mia and more will be performed.

Cast features the talents of Daniel Bellusci, Raquel Brooks, Alex Brown, Paul Cady, Kathleen Delaney, Lareen Faye, Michael Gabiano, Doug Haverty, Diane Linder, Hisato Masuyama, Kerry O'Malley, Lloyd Pedersen, Anibal Silveyra, Luke Matthew Simon, Mark Stancato, Stevie Stern, Harley Walker and Robert Yacko.

All tickets are $25.00 which includes the desert buffet after the show. To purchase tickets in advance please visit thegrouprep.com. For information and reservations call 818.763.5990. Performances will take place in the new open air outdoor experience, The Yard at the Group Rep at the Lonny Chapman Theatre, 10900 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood 91601.