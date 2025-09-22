The Foundation for New American Musicals To Present One-Night-Only Benefit Concert Of WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Foundation for New American Musicals (FNAM) will present a one-night-only concert production of the Tony Award-winning musical comedy Woman of the Year on Sunday, October 19, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

The concert will star Sandy Bainum (42nd Street, Mamma Mia!), Jason Graae (Falsettos, Wicked national tour), and Vicki Lewis (Chicago, NBC’s Newsradio). Directed by Glenn Casale, with choreography by Karma Camp and music direction by Brent Crayon, the concert will also feature a full ensemble cast to be announced.

Based on the classic Tracy/Hepburn MGM film, Woman of the Year tells the story of Tess Harding, a sharp and ambitious television news anchor, and Sam Craig, a celebrated cartoonist. Their professional feud evolves into romance, marriage, and the timeless struggle to balance career, love, and identity. With a score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and a book by Peter Stone, the musical remains a witty and relevant exploration of gender roles, media, and partnership.

Michael Donovan, FNAM Board President, said: “This concert not only celebrates the brilliance of Kander and Ebb, but also directly invests in the future of American musical theatre. Every ticket purchased helps give young writers the resources, mentorship, and platform they need to develop their voices and share their stories.”

Full casting will be announced at a later date. Woman of the Year in Concert is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Proceeds will benefit FNAM’s nationally recognized ShowSearch program, a mentorship and competition initiative for young musical theatre writers.

