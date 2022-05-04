The Elite Theatre Company to Donate Upcoming Thursday Performance Proceeds to Ukraine

The Board of Directors of The Elite Theatre Company has unanimously voted to donate all proceeds from all Thursday evening performances in 2022 to UNICEF for their work to help children affected by the war in Ukraine. The performances will be held at 8:00 pm on May 19th ('night Mother), August 4th (Lobby Hero), August 25th (God's Country), October 6th (The LatinX Experience), and November 17th (Cover of Life).

"We have been devastated by what's happening in Ukraine and children are always the most innocent victims of war," said Artistic Director Angela DeCicco. "We all felt we couldn't not do something. The decision to donate all ticket sales from our special Thursday night performances to UNICEF was an easy one. We hope you'll agree and join us on one - or more - of these nights."

UNICEF states that the outflux of people - mostly children and women - fleeing the violence in Udraine dwarfs all other refugee crises of recent years in terms of scale and speed. As of March 24, more than four million people, including 1.8 million children, has crossed into Poland, Romania, Moldova, Slovakia, Hungary and other neighboring countries.

Details for each show are available at www.theelite.org. The Elite Theater Company is located at 2731 Victoria Ave, Oxnard, CA 93035.