The Clinic One Night Fundraiser To Be Held At Broadwater Mainstage In Los Angeles

Co-producers Jessica Winward and Robert Paterno will present a staged reading of Will Brumley's The Clinic on Monday, July 15, to raise funds for American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Southern California - https://aclusocal.org - and the Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) - https://wrap.org.

Both producers are teaching artists and actors "who felt quite helpless as news broke nationwide regarding the attack on access to reproductive services. When Will offered his play rights free for fundraising for, we saw this as a perfect opportunity to mobilize and affect change! Bans and restricted access to reproductive services disproportionally affect our BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, non-binary, trans, and economic/housing insecure communities. Every dollar makes a HUGE difference!"

Directed by Carly D. Weckstein, The Clinic cast features: A'Raelle Flynn Bolden, Melissa Denton^ (Angie Tribeca, The Middle, Seinfeld), Tiwana Floyd^ (NCIS, Scandal, Ugly Betty), Marian Gonzalez, Stephen Tyler Howell, Robyn G. Lee, Elena Campbell-Martinez^ (How To Get Away With Murder, This Is Us, Vida), Mary Ellen Moreno^ (ctl alt delete), Celia Rivera, Debba Rofheart, Barb Rossmeisl*^(Kroll Show, Shameless) & Jennifer Soo^ (LA to Vegas, Parks & Recreation, Reverie)!

The Clinic is an ensemble piece depicting abortion providers' lives over the course of nine months in Wichita, Kansas. Lorrie Daniels (Elena Campbell-Martinez), a meticulous transient abortionist, flies in each Saturday to Wichita Women's Health, one of the last clinics in the state and a battleground for reproductive freedom since the notorious 1991 Summer of Mercy protests. Recently nominated for an Ethical Humanist Award, Lorrie's perfect career as provider and medical researcher is at its height. She has learned, along with the clinic's multi-generational staff, to contend with the escalating conflict from outside forces, including hostile protesters, state legislature/TRAP laws, and even respite from the local authorities. However, seemingly stupid pranks escalate as a Crisis Pregnancy Center sets up shop across the street. When Lorrie's identity becomes public knowledge, the threats grow more personal until the entire staff's lives are turned upside down one day and they are faced with providing services under impossible conditions.

This one-night-event takes place Monday, July 15 @7:30 pm (doors @7 pm) at The Broadwater Mainstage, 1076 Lillian Way, in Hollywood. Suggested donation is $15/person. The event will also feature live music from Northern Strangers - https://northernstrangers.com. A silent auction and a bake sale will accompany the reading to raise additional funds.

100% of proceeds will be donated to ACLU Southern California & WRRAP. Representatives will also be in attendance.

TICKETS AVAILABLE AT: https://tinyurl.com/clinicfundraiserla

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

^ Member of SAG AFTRA, the Union of Professional Television and Film Actors in the United States





