The Bulgarian Consulate General Hosts Special Chamber Music Concert Celebrating Bulgaria's Liberation

The Consul General of Bulgaria in Los Angeles, Mr. Boyko Hristov, his spouse, Mrs. Sylvia Hristova, and Mrs. Irina Maleeva, in collaboration with internationally renowned musicians, hosted an evening of chamber music featuring a string quartet, piano, and flute, showcasing Classical Bulgarian Music in honor of Bulgaria's National Day, this past Friday, March 21st at the Visitors Center, 10707 E. Temple Way, Los Angeles.

This concert highlighted the works of world-renowned Bulgarian composers, including Pancho Vladigerov and his iconic Bulgarian Rhapsody Vardar, Lyubomir Pipkov, Marin Goleminov, Petko Staynov, and contemporary artists Milen Kirov and Penka Kouneva. They were performed by internationally acclaimed virtuoso musicians: Penka Kouneva, Composer & Musician, Blagomira Lipari, Violinist, Filipa Barsanova, Flutist, Irina Chirkova, Cellist, Emilia Simenonova, Violinist and Milen Kirov, Pianist.

Officials that attended included: Fiona Ma, California State Treasurer, Chelsea Byers, Mayor of West Hollywood, Wajenda Chambeshi, Director of International Relations, Policy, and Protocol, Los Angeles Mayor's Office, Karla Gordy Bristol, Arts & Culture Commissioner, City of Beverly Hills and Richard S. Hirschhaut, Regional Director, American Jewish Committee.

Several Consular Corps were in attendance, among them: Franco Zimmerli - Honorary Consul of Switzerland, Gerardo José Fueyo Bros. - Consul General of Spain, Gudrun Elisabeth Giddings - Honorary Consul of Sweden, Istvan Grof - Consul General of Hungary, Ognian Gavrilov - Honorary Consul of Bulgaria, Sinan Kuzum - Consul General of Turkiye, and Thandile Babalwa Sunduza - Consul General of South Africa,

The highlight of the evening was the opening number by composer "Penka Kouneva", the solo played by "Blagomira Lipari" composed by "Petar Chrisroskov", and piano solo which "Milen Kirov" played of his compositions. The most touching moment was when the "Behar Violin" came on stage, it was an unforgettable evening. The violin is from the "Violins of Hope" project, provided for this concert by the descendants of Cantor Isaac Behar, was played.

Event sponsor Bulgaria-born actress and entertainer Irina Maleeva a lead of more than 30 European Films, and who worked with the legends like "Federico Fellini", "Orson Welles", "Visconti", "James Mason", "Terence Stamp", etc. In addition to her film achievements, she was series regular in "Days of our lives", "Six feet under", "Bold and Beautiful", "Pensacola","Heroes", "The Night Shift", "For All Mankind", and many more.

Irina's singing career led to many "One-woman musical shows" with which she traveled in America, Europe and Asia. Her last CD is the acclaimed "Illusions".

Besides acting and singing, Irina also dedicates her life preserving the lives of wild animals through "Sheldrick Wildlife" in Nairobi, Dogs and Cats around the world through "ASPCA" and organizations that support the homeless and the children.

https://www.irinamaleeva.com

Photo Credit: Victoria Sirakova

