The Broad Stage Announces Summer Programming Now on Sale

The Broad Stage presents two theatre companies for Summer 2022 - Indian Ink Theatre Company production of Mrs. Krishnan's Party for seventeen performances July 8 to 24 and the Los Angeles premiere of Acrobuffos' acclaimed Air Play for 12 performances only July 21 to 31 on The Broad Stage Mainstage. Tickets for both are available at thebroadstage.org.



A circus-style adventure of two siblings journeying through a surreal land of air, Air Play transforms ordinary objects into uncommon beauty. It is a visual poem, using no words, and brings to life the very air we breathe.



Great for ages 5 to 105, Acrobuffos creates beauty and inspires laughter across cultures and continents. Here umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage. With stunning images and gales of laughter, Air Play bounces on the edge of definition: part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theater.



Created by circus performers Seth Bloom and Christina Gelsone in collaboration with kinetic sculptor Daniel Wurtzel, Air Play was devised through years of experimentation with simple materials, movement, and technology. With no translation necessary, Air Play -- touring the world since 2015 and been seen by 150,000 people and counting -- has played from the southernmost opera house in the world in Chile, to London's Royal Festival Hall, Melbourne's State Theatre, Shanghai's Grand Theatre, and continues to tour.



Indian Ink has won multiple awards in New Zealand and two Fringe First Awards at Edinburgh; it blends western theatrical traditions with eastern flavors in pursuit of 'serious laughter.' Live music, heightened theatricality, humor, pathos and great storytelling are hallmarks of their work.





At Mrs. Krishnan's Party the audience is invited to step into the back room of Mrs. Krishnan's convenience store where garlands decorate the ceiling, music flows and Mrs. Krishnan is throwing a party like no other. Food simmers on the stove (which the audience enjoys as the show's finale), laughter abounds and strangers become friends in this joyous celebration of life.



As the actors juggle music, guests, dancing and cooking, the audience becomes involved in an unfolding drama where no two nights are the same -- at this show that has the critics raving, and audiences leaping to their feet.



The extraordinary artistic partnership of Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis of Indian Ink is now comfortably in its second decade. Together, they have created a series of remarkable theatre productions of intimate scale, each one reminding us of the simple truths of life.