The Blank Theatre Presents THE TRAGEDY OF JFK Streaming Now

The two-time Telly Award-winning film version of The Blank Theatre's production of The Tragedy of JFK (as told by Wm. Shakespeare) is now available for free streaming on YouTube.

Conceived, adapted, and directed by Daniel Henning, the play had its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 1, 2016.



The Tragedy of JFK (as told by Wm. Shakespeare) is the tale of the conspiracy to assassinate the 35th President of the United States and its aftermath. Using Shakespearian text, this groundbreaking theatrical event illuminates what might have happened surrounding one of the most shocking events in American history.



The cast features (in alphabetical order) Tony Abatemarco, Ford Austin, Chad Brannon, Brian Brennan, Roslyn Cohn, Brett Collier, Cris D'Annunzio, Jerry Della Salla, Susan Denaker, John Knight, Jonathon Lamer, Kelie McIver, Casey McKinnon, Bruce Nehlsen, Jacob Sidney, Jonny Walker, and Time Winters. The scenic design is by Sydney Russell, lighting design is by Brandon Baruch, costume design is by Naila Aladdin Sanders, wig and hair design is by Judi Lewin, and sound design is by Warren Davis. Blank Theatre Founding Artistic Director Daniel Henning is a recognized expert on the JFK assassination. He has lectured at colleges and appeared for countless hours on talk radio at stations such as KABC, WABC, KFI, KPFK, WMAL, and others.



The film was produced by Daniel Henning and Bree Pavey with associate producers Cynthia Aquino, Amanda Fischer, Shah Gran, and executive producer Shayna L. Marino.





