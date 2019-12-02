The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Los Angeles

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Los Angeles here!

Mama will provide...$25 tickets to see the Tony-winning revival of the classic Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty musical at the Ahmanson Theatre. We dance!

Opera for $43? Count us in. Experience this classic tale at LA Opera in a new co-production from Théâtre des Champs Elysées, LA Opera, Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg, l'Opéra de Lausanne, and l'Opéra National de Lorraine. Get ready to feel super classy.

Do you love the movie "You've Got Mail"? Us too. Did you know it's basically based on this classic musical about two nemeses who are unknowingly also writing love letters to each other. See the production at South Coast Rep with tix from $27.

Matthew Bourne's exciting reimagining of the dance classic is coming to the Ahmanson Theatre, and you can get tickets on Cyber Monday for $25.

Sandra Tsing Loh's comical holiday treat follows a young girl who dreams of dancing in "The Nutcracker," and you can get tickets from $16 to see the show at East West Players.

Jinx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are back together for another holiday show at The Montalban, and you can get tickets from $18 on Cyber Monday.

Alfred Molina stars in Florian Zeller's dark and poignant play. Get tickets to see the show with tickets from $25 at Pasadena Playhouse.

It's not the holidays without "A Christmas Carol," and you can get tickets to see the story of Scrooge at A Noise Within for $25.

It might not feel like actual winter in Los Angeles, but Shakespeare's tale of romance and the renewal of spring is coming to A Noise Within. Get your tickets for only $15.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's sweeping epic musical is coming to Musical Theatre West, and you can get tickets for $20





