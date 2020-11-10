TZ Projects, City of Beverly Hills and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Launch VISIONS IN LIGHT: WINDOWS ON THE WALLIS

Runs November 19 – 29, 8 pm – 11 pm.

TZ Projects, City of Beverly Hills and Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts have announced the upcoming launch of Visions in Light: Windows on The Wallis on Thursday, November 19, at The Wallis, running nightly through Sunday, November 29, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Projected on the windows of The Wallis, Visions in Light is a free drive-by art exhibit featuring over 40 established and emerging artists of diverse cultures portraying work meant to inspire joy, wonder and awareness. Curated by nationally renowned art experts, Visions in Light: Windows on the Wallis will feature works by: Awol Erizku, Ayana V.Jackson, Hank Willis Thomas and the For Freedoms Billboard Collective, Lezley Saar, Alison Saar, Gajin Fujita, Bhanu Kapil, Greg Ito, Cleo Wade, Paul Rusconi, Damien Hirst, Simphiwe Ndzube, Patrick Martinez, Lauren Halsey, Gabriella Sanchez, Summer Wheat, Keith Mayerson, Forrest Kirk, Genevieve Gaignard, Diane Holland, Adrienne Adar, Greg Ito, Cam Hicks, Gregory Siff, Spencer Mar Guilburt, Terry O'Neill, Calida Rawles, Glen Wilson and more.

TZ Projects producers Torie Zalben and Liana Weston say, "Visions in Light: Windows on The Wallis is concerned with the power of art and culture to speak for a diverse humanity. The show, a video display, comprises various media, still and moving, projected onto the windows of Beverly Hills' the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. The windows serve not only to present the show physically, but also to stand metaphorically for seeing beyond one's own point of view. Art thus becomes a tool for justice and harmony."

City of Beverly Hills Arts & Culture Vice Chair Deborah Frank quotes artist Shirin Neshat, "'This is a moment for transition in American Society.'" Frank notes, "Art is reflective of its environment, and these featured works echo the sentiment of our nation's collective soul."

Visions in Light: Windows on The Wallis is part of the Embrace & Celebrate Culture initiative, a new citywide inter-Commission collaboration to celebrate diversity and create a greater culture of inclusion, equity and belonging in the City of Beverly Hills. Deborah Frank and Stephanie Vahn of The Arts & Culture Commission and Annette Saleh and Karen Popovich Levyn of the Human Relations Commission are working together to find relevant ways to showcase global arts and cultural art forms, support local artists, arts and service organizations and honor community-based individuals and philanthropists who enrich the communities they serve.

Levyn says, "This is a wonderful venue to commemorate diverse humanity in Beverly Hills. The collaboration of the inter-commissions, the Arts & Culture and the Human Relations Commissions, are an exciting joint alliance to continue to embrace civility, diversity, and inclusion in Beverly Hills."

Surface Productions serves as TZ Projects creative partner. The Curatorial Advising Committee who helped bring artists together for this special production include: Lois Plehn, Peter Frank, Lisa Applebaum Haddad, Maynard Monrow, Laura Dvorkin, Kimberly Davis, Caroline Tufenkian, Christina Caputo, Hank Willis Thomas' For Freedoms Collective, Erin Christovale, Christopher Lew, Michele Snyder, Breanne Bradley, Meghan Doherty, Antoine Girard, Becky Pynoos, Luis Calderon (The Urban Art Group CAL), Spencer Rudin, Ashley Woods Hollister and more.

TZ Projects, the City of Beverly Hills, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and community donors made this extraordinary art installation possible. Donors include The Kranzberg Arts Foundation, Stephanie and Leon Vahn, Josh Flagg, Konheim Family, Rochelle Maize Luxury Estates, Mapleton Investments, Lili and Jon Bosse, Steve Gordon, K Period Media, Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton, Shawn Far, Domino Realty, Deborah Frank, Diane Holland, Scott Levenson, Eden Alpert, David Freitag, Hrishikesh Desai & Justine Roach, Kevin Whittaker, Skin Style Beverly Hills, Sanam Shamtobi, Max Ostrow.

To learn more about Visions in Light: Windows on The Wallis, visit www.tzprojects.org.

