TROUBLE IN MIND Will Open Actors Co-op's 2024-2025 Season

The award-winning Actors Co-op Theatre Company will present TROUBLE IN MIND written by Alice Childress, directed by Kimberly Hébert Gregory and produced by Crystal Yvonne Jackson. The play tackles the harsh truths of racism of the 50s and 60s in American theatre. Set during rehearsals for a Broadway show, the story centers on Wiletta Mayer, an African American actress who has long been cast in stereotypical roles. As rehearsals progress, Wiletta’s fight for dignity clashes with the realities of the industry's racial biases, threatening her career.

The cast features the talents of Rodrick Jean-Charles (Sheldon Forrester), Larry Eisenberg (Henry), Freedom (John Nevins), Sophia Kalugin (Judy Sears), John Marzilli (Bill O’Wray), Spencer Rowe (Al Manners), Brendan Shannon (Eddie Fenton), Lorinda Hawkins Smith (Millie Davis), and Kimi Walker (Wiletta Mayer).

The Production Team includes Kimberly Hébert Gregory (Director), Crystal Yvonne Jackson (Producer), Chloe Babbes (Technical Director), Joel Daavid (Set Designer/Builder), Martha Carter (Lighting Designer) and Fernando Gonzalez (Assistant Lighting Designer), Wendell C. Carmichael (Costume Designer), Marc Antonio Pritchett (Sound Designer), Emmett Lee Merritt (Prop Master), Judy Lewin (Hair/Wig/Make-up), Jessica Woehler (PR Director), Zarah Ferrer (Stage Manager) and Kira Daehlin (Assistant Stage Manager).

Actors Co-op operates two 99-seat Equity-approved theatres on the campus of First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. Actors Co-op Theatre Company began in 1987 with a dozen actors. Currently, its membership exceeds 50 professionals. Called "a 99-seat miracle" by Daily Variety, Actors Co-op's numerous awards for theatre excellence include the Los Angeles Drama Critics Polly Warfield Award for "Outstanding Season" (2013) in a small to mid-sized theatre, the Margaret Harford Award for "Sustained Achievement" in smaller theatre from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle, the Charlie Award for "Excellence in the Arts" by the Hollywood Arts Council, as well as numerous Ovation Award, Scenie and Stage Raw wins.

TROUBLE IN MIND runs October 4th through November 10th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm, with additional Saturday matinees at 2:30pm on October 12th and October 19th. Tickets: Adults: $35, Seniors (60 & over) $30, Students w/ ID: $25.00, Union Members: $25.00. Student Rush Tickets Friday Nights (except opening nights), Group Rates, and Season Subscriptions are available. For ticket information visit actorscoopboxoffice@gmail.com or call the box office at (323) 462-8460. Actors Co-op’s David Schall Theatre is located at 1760 N. Gower Street, Hollywood 90028 (on the campus of the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood).

