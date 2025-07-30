TORERA to Make L.A. Premiere At Outside In Theatre's New Artspace This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Torera, by Monet Hurst-Mendoza, explores one woman's fight to break into a tradition built to exclude her and the price of challenging it. The play will make its Los Angeles premiere at Outside In Theatre on September 6, 2025, under the direction of Jude Lucas, and will feature a powerful cast including Melissa Carvajal, Wilson Aldis, Susana Elena Boyce and Matias Ponce.

Torera will be the first production in Outside In Theatre's new main theatre - the ArtSpace. "We are thrilled that Torera will be opening our new theatre. The story is moving and inspiring and deeply relevant right now - as we watch a Latina woman step into her dream that she was always told was unreachable," says Outside In's Producing Artistic Director, Jessica Hanna. "I've gotten to know Monet over the last seven years that we worked together as members of The Kilroys, a group that creates actions and resources to move the American Theatre toward gender parity, and she is a brave and brilliant voice who draws you in and moves you deeply. I got to see the premiere production of Torera at The Alley Theatre in Houston and instantly fell in love with the story and how it's told. I know it would resonate with Outside In's audiences and community."

Playwright Monet Hurst-Mendoza says: "I am deeply honored that Torera will be at Outside In Theater this fall. As an Angeleno who moved to NYC to pursue my theatre career after high school, I have always dreamed of having my work produced in my hometown where my family and community can experience it. It makes it all the more special that Jude Lucas, who has been a friend and mentor since I was 14, is directing this play. In a time when darker forces in our country seek to alienate and sow division through fear among us, it is essential to uplift the lives and stories of people of color and keep them in the conversation in a way that is positive, empowering, and beautifully human."

Director Jude Lucas, a long-time resident of Highland Park, has been integral in making artistry happen in North East LA for years. She has watched our playwright grow into an incredible artist: "I first encountered the force that is Monet at a high school fall play audition. Even at 14, her dedication and presence were unmistakable. Over the next four years, she blossomed into a true triple threat, boldly excelling in every aspect of performance. In her senior year, a playwriting class challenged her to write her first one-act play. Her work was bold and already revealed a depth of insight into social issues that many adults hesitate to explore, showcasing a remarkable maturity and bold voice. When she left for university, bound for New York and what she hoped was a future on Broadway, I felt both pride and a touch of nostalgia. While the stage may have lost a performer, the theatre undoubtedly gained a bold new storyteller, an architect of shared experiences—one who continues our timeless tradition of gathering together to share what matters most. ... 'Todo acto de creación, es un acto de amor' – José Revueltas"