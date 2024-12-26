THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION At Odyssey Theatre To Present John Fleck and Sandra Tsing Loh in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at works-in-process by prominent L.A. visionaries presents new work by writer/performers John Fleck and Sandra Tsing Loh.

Saturday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m.:

There Are Fairies at the Bottom of Our Garden, a new work by writer/performer John Fleck

Once upon a time there was a boy born with a limp wrist who channeled the fairie spirt of the iconic 1930s theatrical song stylist Beatrice Lillie to battle the forces of darkness threatening to extinguish “their” fabulousness.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m.:

I’ll Burn That Bridge When I Come to It (An Hilarious Self-Immolation by Sandra Tsing Loh)

Sandra Tsing Loh returns for an encore performance of this true story about her new play that was dropped from Center Theater Group’s 2023 all-female season, only to rip through Los Angeles, New York and London in 16 explosive months. In this TED(x!) talk crossed with a “You’ll Never Eat Lunch in This Town Again” for theater, shots are taken at “Tony Award-nominated” (sure!) producers, Actors’ Equity (because it deserves it) and, of course, diversity/equity/inclusion (cue Twitter cancellation) by a pudgy 62-year-old CIS-crone who doesn’t give a f*k any more! Absolutely not supported by the Ford Foundation or Doris Duke Charitable Fund. Directed by the late David Schweizer.

Comments