THREE WITCHES A New Version Of MACBETH Premieres At Atwater Village

THREE WITCHES a new take on Shakespeare's Macbeth will play July 13 - 29, in Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA. at the Moving Arts Theatre Space.
Written by Michael Perlmutter. Directed by Ann Noble. Original music by Jeffrey Johnson. Featuring the talents of Mikki Hernandez, Joesy De Palo, Adanna Paul, Carolina Rodriguez, Ann Noble, Brian Robert Harris, Alex Husmann, Wade DesChamps, and Emilie Langjahr. A Theatre Ghosts production.
A troupe of players have set stage and gathered a crowd to present their unique look at Shakespeare's 'scottish play', told by the women who were actually there. No magic. No destiny, no ghosts, no floating daggers. Only choices and a few well-placed lies.
Using a contemporary storytelling style, Three Witches, reveals new twists and turns, and a few laughs, exploring the eternal questions, "How far will we go for love? How do we define it, seek it out, secure it and protect it; and finally, what we will sacrifice for it?"
Three Witches opens July 13th thru 329th (See website for times). All tickets are $29. Moving Arts Teatrer Space is located at 3191 Casitas Drive, Atwater Village, Los Angeles, CA 90039. Tickets $29.00 For more information and to purchase tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/915504467507?aff=oddtdtcreator
