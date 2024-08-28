THE WORLD OF PHIL HENDRIE Comes to Theatre West in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Legendary radio personality Phil Hendrie will perform live on stage at Theatre West to make you laugh as he portrays several of his memorable characters, unburdening themselves as they navigate life's rocky roads.

Chris Norton is an aspiring adult film/actor director who has a terrible speech characteristic: He pronounces "sex" as "sess." He's producing an "aminated" film called "Daffy Dick." He's looking for investors. Jay Santos, self-appointed neighborhood cop. His group, the Citizens Auxiliary Police, say they're going to "save lives" but they wind up staying home and peering through the window till it isn't "so hairy" out there. Steve Bosell is a construction contractor from Knoxville Tennessee who gets his feelings hurt a lot. His crew chief Cliff Pedigrew is always making fun of him and he sued his own daughter once because her puppy peed on him.

Phil will do a talk-back with the audience after his performance.

Phil Hendrie first rose to prominence locally in the late 1980s with The Phil Hendrie Show on radio stations KFI and KLAC, then moving to national syndication. He now continues on the air in a podcast on his website, https://philhendrieshow.com and on other platforms. In September, 2024, he will be inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame in Nashville. His show broke ground satirizing the radio talk show format: He would conduct call-ins and be the voices of many of the incoming callers, sometimes in conflict with actual members of the public calling-in.

In addition to radio, the man of a hundred characters has lent his voice to roles in animation (King of the Hill, Rick & Morty, Futurama, more) and acted on TV (Grey's Anatomy, Grace & Frankie, Young Sheldon, more) and in feature films (This Is 40, Semi-Pro, Destroy All Neighbors, more).

Don't miss the comedy genius of Phil Hendrie at Theatre West, for one night only.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.

