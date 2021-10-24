THE VOICES OF AFGHANISTAN Readings to be Presented by L.A. Writers Center

The LA Writers Center will present a free online reading of a new play entitled The Voices of Afghanistan conceived by Che'Rae Adams and written by Che'Rae Adams, Brandon Jones, Angeline Larimer, Caitlin Mayernik, Abdul-Khaliq Murtadha, Jaymes Poling, and Amy Raasch which will live stream on the global, commons-based, peer- produced HowlRound TV network at Howlround.tv beginning Friday October 22nd 2021 at 11 a.m.

The Voices of Afghanistan is designed to amplify Afghan stories. They believe these stories need to be heard and we are now, more than ever, prepared to listen.

The Voices of Afghanistan is a project that they felt was necessary and inevitable due to the unrest in Afghanistan. Their writers are putting together a verbatim theatre piece. They are interviewing Afghan and Afghan-American citizens, Afghan war veterans, and artists about the situation over there and how it has affected their lives and the lives of their loved ones. Most of these interviews are with people in hiding, whose lives are in danger.

The monologues will be read by mostly Afghan and Afghan-American actors including Leena Alam, Buck Hujabre, Mueen Alam, Abdul- Khaliq Murtadha, Jaymes Poling , and Donna Simone Johnson.

They consider this piece a call to action, and are eager to share these stories with you. These are testimonials that you will not hear on the news about what is really going on in Afghanistan. These stories need to be heard.

You can find more information on this project on their website.