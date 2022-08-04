THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Comes To Huntington Beach Library Theatre Next Month

Philip Roger Roy has announced a limited engagement of Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein's The Secret Comedy of Women at Huntington Beach Library Theatre from Wednesday, September 14 through Sunday, October 16.



The Secret Comedy of Women celebrates the joys of the journey from girlhood to womanhood. An immersive theatrical experience that rejoices in the challenges of being a woman - from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause - this two-woman show explores the universal female experience through a rollicking spectacle of sweetly sharp comedy, songs, dances, stories, and spontaneous moments of discovery that all women share.



Inspired by authors Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein's earnest and amusingly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketches, improvisation, audience participation, witty songs, and clever videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities between all women. "It's really like a girlhood reunion," says Klein. "Our show is something highly universal, made personal. It's for women of all ages - and for the men who love them," adds Gehring.



The Secret Comedy of Women actively engages its audience with its high spirited, good-natured style of humor. With reviewers calling the show, "...truly brilliant." (Denver Post) and "Laugh out loud comedy!" (Broadway World), it is no wonder that this "two-hour celebration of bras, purses, showers, breastfeeding, and menopause" (Pittsburgh Tribune) ran continuously for nearly two years at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and has played to over a quarter of a million women across North America.



Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein both began writing and performing comedy at an early age. While young Barbara directed elaborate puppet shows in her secret fort a thousand miles away in Canada, little Linda was producing extravagant backyard circuses in a tiny Colorado mountain town. Neither could have foreseen how well these skills would blend together decades later when they wrote this show. Had they known each other all those years ago, The Secret Comedy of Women is exactly the type of show they would have created together and now as adults it is exactly the kind of show in which they've always wanted to perform. Gehring and Klein have successful careers in the entertainment industry beyond comedy and have rich expertise in the areas of training, writing, creative thinking, logistics, administration, marketing, and public relations.



The performance schedule is Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 2pm and 7:30pm, Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission prices range from $45-$65 and tickets may be purchased online at www.playhouseinfo.com or by phone at (855) 448-7469. For group sales information, call (888) 264-1788. Huntington Beach Library Theatre is located at 711 Talbert Avenue (between Goldenwest and Beach Streets), in Huntington Beach, 92648. Free parking is available on the library grounds.