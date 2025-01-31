News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE SEAGULL Extends Run at the Odyssey Theatre

Performances run through February 23.

By: Jan. 31, 2025
THE SEAGULL Extends Run at the Odyssey Theatre Image
The Seagull, one of Chekhov’s most popular plays, returns with a vital new production directed by Chekhov expert and actor Bruce Katzman, author of Secrets of Chekhov. It has been announced that the production has extended its run through Feb. 23 at The Odyssey Theatre.

The production stars Sasha Alexander as Arkadina, and James Tupper as Trigorin.

Chekhov’s timeless story of love and loss is performed with an outstanding ensemble of actors and has audiences laughing and crying with recognition for this human comedy.

There is free on-site parking lot and ample street parking. General Admission $40; Students with ID $20

 




