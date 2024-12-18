THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW Comes To Laguna Playhouse This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



January just got us shivering with antici---pation at the Laguna Playhouse as they present THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW.

“The Skivvies” return to the Playhouse with this concert celebration of the 1973 cult musical. Broadway's popular musical comedy duo Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina star, and the show will feature Broadway, TV, & musical theatre guest stars such as Nicole Parker, Kirsten Vangsness, Garrett Clayton, Emerson Collins, Blake McIver, Emma Hunton, Janaya Jones, Lauren Elder, Barrett Foa, Jason Michael Snow and more, soon to be confirmed!

Molina and Cearley will lead the concert as Brad and Janet, respectively. The songs are re-imagined arrangements from Richard O'Brien's cult musical with “The Skivvies” signature mash-up medley arrangements. Want to hear the music early? THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW album can be found anywhere you stream music. Let's do the time warp, again.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lauren Molina has appeared on Broadway in Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages. Off-Broadway: Plays for the Plague Year, Goldie, Max & Milk, Desperate Measures (Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Marry Me a Little, Nobody Loves You. She is the co-creator of the acclaimed comedy-pop band “The Skivvies.” Regional:

The Matchbox Magic Flute (Shakespeare Theatre DC, Goodman), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Cincinnati Playhouse); Cabaret (Bristol Riverside Theatre), Candide (Helen Hayes Award; Huntington, Goodman, Shakespeare Theatre); Little Shop of Horrors (Cleveland Playhouse); Assassins (Yale Rep); A Little Night Music (Huntington); The Rocky Horror Show (Bucks County Playhouse). Laurenmolina.com, Insta: @lomo212

Nick Cearley is the co-creator of the critically acclaimed “Undie-Rock” duo known as “The Skivvies.” Having just completed two back-to-back runs in Waitress as Ogie, he is thrilled to return to the Laguna Playhouse! Broadway/Tour: All Shook Up, Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug Band Christmas (Chicago). Nick holds the record for the most performances of the one person play Buyer & Cellar all across America. Off Broadway: A Midsummer Night's Dream (Puck), Pageant (Drama Desk Nominated Off Broadway Original Revival Cast / Cast Album on Jay Records), Golden Rainbow (The York Theatre), Sex Tips…, Cupid & Psyche. Selected regional theatre: Portland Center Stage, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Bay Street Theatre, Bucks County Playhouse, Saugatuck Center for the Arts, Berkshire Theatre Group, American Stage Company, Rubicon Theatre, Cape Playhouse, Two River Theatre, Pittsburgh City Theatre. Instagram: @clearlycearley & @theskivviesnyc. www.nick-cearley.com

ABOUT “THE SKIVVIES”

“The Skivvies” are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, singer/actor/musicians performing stripped down arrangements of eclectic covers and eccentric originals. Not only is the music stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform.

Molina (Broadway's Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Mary Zimmerman's Candide - Helen Hayes Award, Marry Me A Little) and Cearley (Broadway First National All Shook Up, Pageant, Buyer & Cellar) met in 2003 performing in Theatreworks USA's national tour of the "Just So Stories." Quickly becoming best friends and musical collaborators, they began performing together in the city, with clothes on. “The Skivvies” were born in 2012, when they became YouTube sensations with their unique covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King and Rihanna. The videos led to live shows, and now this “musically thrilling”, undie-rock, comedy-pop duo continues to perform to sold-out audiences in New York and beyond.

Previous venues include their residency at 54 Below, 42 West, The Highline Ballroom, Roseland Ballroom, Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre, Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Laguna Playhouse, The Purple Room Palm Springs, Tampa Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Huntington Theatre Company in Boston, City Theatre in Pittsburgh, Bay Street Theatre, Philadelphia's Kimmel Center, Key West's Red Barn Theatre, and The Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, PA where they also starred as Brad and Janet in The Rocky Horror Show directed by Hunter Foster. Internationally, they have performed in Puerto Vallarta, and for My Vacaya at the Unico resort in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. “The Skivvies” have performed at events such as Broadway Bares (raising money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS), A Tribute to Angela Lansbury with Tyne Daly and Christine Ebersole, Broadway for Obama, Human Rights Campaign benefit, Theatre C.

They have made appearances on NBC, and filmed pilots for FOX, A&E, and WE. The music video for their single, "Hardbody Hoedown" was directed by Augusten Burroughs, bestselling author of Running With Scissors.

THE ROCKY HORROR SKIVVIES SHOW will perform on Monday, January 20 & Tuesday, January 21 at 7:30pm at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

Tickets range from $44 - $54 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling (949) 497-2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229. Prices subject to change. FOR MATURE AUDIENCES.

The box office is open Tuesdays - Sundays: 12pm to 4pm; Mondays open 2 hours prior to show time and until 15 minutes after curtain. Open until showtime on all performance days.

