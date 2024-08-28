THE POLYCULE: A Comedy of Manners World Premiere to be Presented at Loft Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has revealed the first mainstage production of the 2024–25 season, the world premiere of The Polycule: A Comedy of Manners by Jillian Blevins. Directed by Sean Alan Mazur, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Bita Arefnia, Andres Garcia Arriola, Macedonia Bullington, Alejandro Mungaray, Ignacio Navarro, Rosie Ryden, Matthew Scheel, and Josh Thrower. Understudies are Andrea Casamitjana, Madylin Sweeten Durrie, and Silas Jean-Rox. There will be 12 performances only, beginning Friday, September 13, at 8pm, and running Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through October 6.



Fern attends a dinner party to meet her new boyfriend's family — which consists of his wife and the other members of their polyamorous household. An outsider to their world of consensual non-monogamy and its unfamiliar rules and norms, Fern struggles to keep up and to fit in. Written in rhyming verse and inspired by Molière, The Polycule explores the conventions of unconventional relationships.



Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting design is by Sarah Nilsen, sound design is by Mitch Rosander, costume design is by Jennifer DeRosa, and properties design is by Natasha Renae Potts. Intimacy and fight choreography is by Bree Pavey and stage managers are Andrea Casamitjana and Silas Jean-Rox. Graphic design is by Amanda Chambers, production photography is by Sean Durrie, and production manager is Sarah Nilsen. Bree Pavey serves as producer along with associate producers Matt Lorenzo, Danielle Ozymandias, and Cassandra Carmona.



General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153. Loft Ensemble is located at 11031 Camarillo Street in the NoHo Arts District.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL