THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT to be Presented at Odyssey Theatre

Five powerhouse performers take the stage in a bold new revival of Stephen Adly Guirgis' electrifying play, The Motherf**cker with the Hat. This cast brings humor, heart, and raw intensity to a gripping story of love, commitment, and redemption. With commanding performances and razor-sharp dialogue, the production reimagines Guirgis' classic for today’s 2025 enlightened audiences, delivering a theatrical experience that is as gut-wrenching as it is genuine to our world today. Why must personal relationships hurt so much?

Guirgis reminds us, “When you’re young, your friends really matter. They’re like your tribe, then when you get older things become more complicated, and the rules we’re taught as children don’t necessarily carry forth into adulthood. You might have a friend who is totally loyal to you, but is a scumbag to women. We don’t necessarily all fit into a tidy package, and the play is a story about finding a morality or a manner of being that works for you."

Stephen Adly Guirgis (Playwright) is known for his award-winning plays, including Between Riverside and Crazy, which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Guirgis is a member and former co-artistic director of LAByrinth Theater Company, recruited by Philip Seymour Hoffman (who directed most of Stephen’s plays before The Motherf**ker with the Hat) and John Ortiz. Additional works include Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train (2000), Our Lady of 121st Street (2003), The Little Flower of East Orange (2008). His plays have been produced on five continents and Stephen has received awards such as the Steinberg Distinguished Playwright Award, the Yale Wyndham-Campbell Prize, a PEN/Laura Pels Award, and a TCG fellowship. Guirgis' play In Arabia We'd All Be Kings ran Off-Broadway in 1999. A production at the Elephant Theatre Company in Hollywood, California in 2007 received four LA Drama Critic's Circle Awards: Production, Writing, Scenic Design and Lighting Design.

Jolie Oliver (Director) is a multi-disciplinary artist and theater veteran who often works in film and television as well. She has helmed short films and TV pilots, including the award-winning Dream of Dance and Voodoo Blues. Jolie became a prominent figure in stand-up comedy, founding and performing with the successful ensemble, Who Let the White Guy In? and performing in London as part of The World Stands Up. Selected credits include The Girls of Summer and Ovation Award-nominated production of The Old Settler with film and TV work on Quiet as Kept, Chocolate News, Presidio Med, Madison Heights, and Days of Our Lives. BA from UCLA’s School of Theater, Film, and Television.

CAST: Lodric D. Collins as Jackie (currently starring in the BET drama series The Oval as U.S. Chief of Staff Donald Winthrop. NYC classical work includes Massinissa as General Hannibal Barca, Love's Labour's Lost as Berowne. Most recently seen as Smokey Robinson with Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans and Mary J. Blige, in MGM's award-winning biopic Respect, about the legendary Queen of Soul - Aretha Franklin. Guest star appearances include NBC's Grimm, and SYFY Networks’ Z Nation); Alex Désert as Ralph (CBS’s Becker, Boy Meets World, and The Flash; appeared in A League of Their Own, Better Call Saul, and Chicago Fire. Film credits include cult classics like Swingers, High Fidelity and Freaky Friday. Often works in animation, voicing Carl Carlson on The Simpsons and roles in Momma Named Me Sheriff, Mr. Pickles, and as Nick Fury in Marvel’s Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. He is Bwonsamdi in the World of Warcraft games and sings with the world music groups Hepcat and The Lions, releasing four albums and international tours); Jordan Marinov as Veronica (as actor/activist she works on films like Tanya, featuring actors and human trafficking survivors, Unseen Dances with Jordan’s choreography, and Shades of Red, a VR production about sexual assault. Kathryn Bigelow chose her to appear and to choreograph her pilot, A Miraculous Year. The Intimacies Project, a mixed media dance project about love, won a grant from Times Square Alliance & the Fashion District NYC. As a dancer/choreographer she has worked with Natalie Portman, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Anniston, and Robert Downey Jr.); Carlos Moreno, Jr. as Cousin Julio (Oscar-winning animated film Coco as four different characters, with credits in over 70 Hollywood and independent movies and TV shows ER, Dexter, Major Crimes, Difficult People, and Huge in France. Considered for Emmy nominations, “Best Actor in a Short Form Comedy, Drama,” and “Best Short Form Comedy, Drama Variety Series” for Pepito’s America. His short film Panacea was featured at the Sundance Film Festival’s Latino Filmmakers Network Showcase); Jolie Oliver as Victoria.

The Motherf**ker with the Hat opens at 8pm on Saturday, August 9 and runs at 8pm Thursdays – Saturdays; 2pm Sundays through August 31, 2025.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC