THE LOVE KILLS THEORY to Play At The Roxy, August 7

Alternative rock band the love kills theory will be performing at the Roxy in West Hollywood, on Saturday, August 7th, at 8 PM. They will appear with Dead Meadow.

the love kills theory is supporting their album, "Happy Suicide, Jim!" released on Xemu Records. The first single, "Found," reached #56 on the Media Base Top 100 Chart. Their follow-up single, "Something Goes Around," is poised to break the Top 40.

Response has been exceptionally strong, with one reviewer exclaiming that this is "probably the most important album of the year."

Dead Meadow, an American psychedelic rock band also on Xemu Records, formed in 1998 and will be on the bill.

the love kills theory differentiates itself from other bands in two distinct ways. First, they utilize sound effects to create aural landscapes that are sonically unique while still employing melodic hooks and a driving beat. Second, the lyrics draw on influences such as Guy Debord, founder of Situationist International, and Aldous Huxley, fused with the current bio-genetic studies on the evolution of despair.

Dead Meadow comprises vocalist and guitarist Jason Simon, bassist Steve Kille, and drummer Mark Laughlin. The band has released seven studio albums, two live albums, and a Peel Session.

the love kills theory and Dead Meadow will perform at the Roxy, 9009 West Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, on Saturday, August 7th at 8 PM. Tickets can be purchased at:

The Love Kills Theory