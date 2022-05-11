THE LONG HARD TRUTH Comes to California State Dominguez Hills University Theater

COVID-19 had put a pause on theaters across the Nation, but as things have started to settle down, theater is now back in action! After celebrating Ten Sold Out Shows, The Award-Winning show, The Penis Monologues: The Long Hard Truth, will be back on stage for a Special Father's Day Weekend Edition on June 18, 2022 at California State Dominguez Hills University Theater at 1000 E Victoria Street, Carson CA 90747.



The Penis Monologues: The Long Hard Truth is an unforgettable journey into the minds of 9 phenomenal men as they share real, raw, and riveting stories about their innermost thoughts, secrets and desires. It is a deeply penetrating and a must see performance. The show was inspired by Eve Ensler's "The Vagina Monologues".



This thought-provoking production is written, directed, and produced by Karen Roberson. Roberson is a prolific writer, actor, producer, TEDx speaker, community activist and an award-winning playwright.



A portion of the proceeds from The Long Hard Truth will benefit Mahogany Stars, a non-profit that seeks to empower at-risk youth and young adults in underserved communities in Los Angeles County and bring awareness to the importance of mental health across the nation through performing arts.



To purchase tickets for the show, please visit www.mgproductionsllc.com or call (310) 291-5315.

