THE LION KING 30th Anniversary Fan Screening Roars Into El Capitan Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Return to Pride Rock this summer. Tickets are on sale now for The Lion King 30th Anniversary Fan Screening on Thursday July 11 at 7:00pm.

Each ticket is $25 and includes reserve seat, popcorn and fountain beverage. Tickets are on sale now for this animated classic at www.elcapitantheatre.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $25.

About Disney's “The Lion King”

Back on the Big Screen to celebrate its 30th Anniversary – The Lion King tells the story of an extraordinary coming-of-age adventure as Simba, a lioncub who cannot wait to be king, searches for his destiny in the great “Circle of Life.”

The film features an ensemble voice cast including Matthew Broderick, Moira Kelly, Jeremy Irons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, Rowan Atkinson, Niketa Calame, Robert Guillaume, and James Earl Jones. Original songs were written by composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, with a score by Hans Zimmer.4

About The El Capitan Theatre:

The El Capitan Theatre is an exclusive first-run movie theatre equipped with state-of-the-art technology, operated by The Walt Disney Studios. Known as Disney's Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the theatre also hosts live stage shows, world premieres, special events and screenings of classic Disney films. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles declared the theatre a Historical Monument after its restoration showcasing the original lavish architecture.

Comments