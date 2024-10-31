THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Comes to CASA 0101 Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CASA 0101 Theater will present the THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, a musical based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney film with Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and Book by Peter Parnell under the direction of Rigo Tejeda, starring CJ Cruz, Bimei Flores, Jack Bernaz, Drew Maidment and Christopher J. Thumé leading a cast of 22 performers.

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME will be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays at 3:00 p.m. for a Six-Week run, November 15 – December 22, 2024 in the Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First Street (at St. Louis Street), Los Angeles, CA 90033. There will be no performance on Friday, November 29, 2024. Discounted Previews will be presented on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Learn more at www.casa0101.org

In fifteenth-century Paris, the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral ring out as Quasimodo, the bell-ringer, watches the city celebrate the Feast of Fools, a medieval burlesque festival. Convinced by his uncle, Dom Claude Frollo, Archdeacon of Notre Dame Cathedral to stay hidden due to his deformed appearance, Quasimodo yearns to explore the world. Against Frollo’s wishes, Quasimodo ventures out, and joins the festivities, where he faces cruelty except from the Romani gypsy dancer, Esmeralda. As Frollo’s fury escalates, Quasimodo, Esmeralda and Phoebus de Martin, Captain of the Cathedral Guard, defy societal constraints to rescue each other amidst mounting tensions at the hands of Clopin Trouillefou, King of the Gypsies, all set to a stirring score in this timeless tale.



From the Libretto: “Marie! Thibaut! Gabrielle! Francoise! Pasquier! Ring for her! Sing for Esmeralda! What makes a monster and what makes a man? Sing the bells of Notre Dame!”

Rigo Tejeda, Director and Founding Artistic Director of TNH Productions, said: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME is based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, set in the heart of medieval Paris, exploring some of the most powerful themes in human experience: love, sacrifice, isolation, and the struggle for justice. In our production, we’ve sought to stay true to the spirit of Hugo’s story while breathing fresh life into its characters and message for our contemporary world. At its core, the musical is a story of the misunderstood and marginalized. Quasimodo, isolated within the towering walls of Notre Dame, experiences the world from a distance—through the bells he rings, the people he watches from above, and the limited interactions he has with the outside world. In many ways, his story resonates with the struggles we see today: the need for acceptance, the consequences of prejudice, and the human desire to be loved for whom we truly are. Quasimodo’s relationship with the beautiful and compassionate gypsy girl, Esmeralda, stands as a beacon of hope amidst the darkness. In a world increasingly divided, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME asks us to look beyond outward appearances and connect with the shared humanity that binds us all.”

Emmanuel Deleage, Producer of the Show and Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater, said: “CASA 0101 Theater is honored to bring the musical based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, THE HUNCKBACK OF NOTRE DAME, to our stage to close out our 24th Season. Our production will engage and move audiences with its melodies, dance numbers and touching storyline of impossible love and courage. The story is a mystical tale of two outcasts from society, Quasimodo and Esmeralda, and was written with the purpose of saving the famous cathedral which had fallen out of the public’s favor in early 19th century France. The five principal actors in the story are supported by a cast of 17 Ensemble/Choir members, who are on stage for the entire show, acting as a Greek Chorus, narrating and making comments on the plot as it unfolds. We hope audiences enjoy the performances as much as we enjoyed putting on this timeless story.”

Tickets for the Six-Week Run of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, to be presented on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. from November 15 – December 22, 2024 are $35.00 per person for General Admission; $30.00 per person for Students and Seniors 60+; $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents and Groups of 20 of more; and $70.00 per person for VIP tickets, which includes Priority Seating, Taking a Picture on the Set, A Free Concession Item and a Souvenir Memento. Those purchasing $70.00 VIP tickets must arrive at least 10 minutes prior to the performance they are attending to redeem the Priority Seating. There will be no performance on Friday, November 29, 2024. Discounted Previews, not open for review, will be presented on Saturday November 9, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 3:00 p.m.

Concurrently during the run of the show, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, a FREE Art Exhibit entitled, GLORIA MOLINA: Madrina of the Eastside, will be available to be viewed in the Jean Deleage Art Gallery, located in the lobby of CASA 0101 Theater. The Art Exhibit will include portraits from various artists of the late Los Angeles County Supervisor, Gloria Molina, during her lifetime. GLORIA MOLINA: Madrina of the Eastside is curated by Jimmy Centeno and features the artwork of 11 artists including: Richard Aguilar, Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, Diego Cardoso, Margaret Garcia, Aydee Lopez Martinez, Pinche Miche, Lilia Ramirez, Ramon Ramirez, Barbara Rivera, Laura V. Rodriguez and Richard Valdes. The exhibit can be viewed prior to performances of THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME, and during Art Gallery Hours, which are Tuesdays through Fridays from 9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Free Parking is available on several streets surrounding the theatre. Limited Free Parking is also available at the Boyle Heights City Hall Parking Lot located at 2130 East First Street (at Chicago Street) by entering the lot from Chicago Street.

Five Principal Actors lead a cast of 22 performers in the musical. The Principal Actors include: CJ Cruz (of Koreatown, CA) as Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame Cathedral and Dom Claude Frollo’s charge; Bimei Flores (of Mission Hills, CA) as Esmeralda, a beautiful and free-spirited Gypsy; Jack Bernaz (of North Hollywood, CA) as Dom Claude Frollo, Archdeacon of Notre Dame Cathedral; Drew Maidment (of Los Angeles, CA) as Phoebus de Martin, Captain of the Cathedral Guard and Christopher J. Thumé (of Studio City, CA) as Clopin Trouillefou, King of the Gypsies.

Ensemble Storytellers in the cast include: Alyssa Rojas (of Los Angeles, CA) as Florika, A Gypsy, Ensemble, Statue, Reveler, Parishioner, Prostitute, Citizen; Dian Yu (of Arcadia, CA) as Ensemble, Reveler, Parishioner, Prostitute, Citizen; Rachel Aspyn (of Los Angeles, CA) as Ensemble, Statue, Reveler, Parishioner, Prostitute, Citizen; Gabriella Ortiz (of Pasadena, CA) as Ensemble, Statue, Reveler, Parishioner, Citizen: Angelica Ornelas (of Los Angeles, CA) as Ensemble, Statue, Reveler, Parishioner, Citizen; Jocelyn Thalia Sanchez (of Los Angeles, CA) as Ensemble, Statue, Reveler, Parishioner, Prostitute, Citizen; Sol Joun (of Los Angeles, CA) as Madame, owner of a brothel and safe haven for Gypsies, Ensemble, Gargoyle, Reveler, Parishioner, Citizen; Kong Vang (of Culver City, CA) as Ensemble, Gargoyle, Soldier, Reveler, Parishioner, Citizen, Understudy for Clopin Trouillefou; Jude Monge (of La Crescenta, CA) as Ensemble, Gargoyle, Soldier, Reveler, Parishioner, Citizen; André Heimos (of Los Angeles, CA) as Frederic Charlus, Lieutenant of the Cathedral Guard, Ensemble, Statue, Soldier, Reveler, Parishioner, Citizen, Understudy for Dom Claude Frollo.

Choir Members of the cast include: Sammy J Kohler (of Reseda, CA) as Gypsy, Jehan Frollo, Claude’s reckless younger brother, Saint Aphrodisius, a stained-glass image that comes to life, Choir, Understudy for Gargoyle; Ethan Trejo (of Los Angeles, CA) as Haughty Gentleman, Priest, King Louis XI, King of France, nicknamed the Prudent, Choir; Anthony Galang (of Los Angeles, CA) as Father Dupin, a priest of Notre Dame Cathedral and guardian of Claude and Jehan; Official, an officer of the court of King Louis XI; Choir; Stormi Raii (of Simi Valley, CA) as Choir; Andrea Lara (of Los Angeles, CA) as Choir and Understudy for Esmeralda who will perform the role on Friday, December 13th; Chrissi Erickson (of Leimert Park, CA) as Choir; and Brianna Bonilla (of Los Angeles, CA) as Choir.

Additionally, Diego Huerta-Gutiérrez (of Los Angeles, CA) serves as Understudy for Quasimodo and Phoebus de Martin.

The Production Team for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME includes: Josefina López (of Boyle Heights, CA), Founding Artistic Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Emmanuel Deleage (of Silver Lake, CA), Producer and Founding Executive Director, CASA 0101 Theater; Abel Alvarado (of Silver Lake, CA) Associate Producer and Producing Artistic Director, TNH (Teatro Nuevas Horizontes) Productions; Edward Padilla (of Boyle Heights, CA) Casting Director and CASA 0101 Theater Board Member; Rigo Tejeda (of Whittier, CA) Director and Founding Artistic Director, TNH (Teatro Nuevas Horizontes) Productions; Gabrielle Maldonado (of Lakewood, CA) Music Director; Tania Possick (of Los Angeles, CA) Choreographer; Marcos DeLeón (of Los Angeles, CA) Set Designer; Alejandro Parra (of Burbank, CA) Lighting Designer; Miguel Delgado (of Huntington Park, CA) Sound Designer and CASA 0101 Theater Technical Director; Alejandro Lechuga (of Los Angeles, CA) Costume Designer; Lorena M. Ortega (of Huntington Beach, CA) Prop Master and CASA 0101 Theater Director of Outreach and Productions; Maia Melendez (of Los Angeles, CA) Wardrobe Supervisor/Costume Assistant; Itzel Ocampo (of Alhambra, CA) Graphic Designer, Prop Assistant and CASA 0101 Theater Marketing and Operations Manager; Ellen Arroyo (of Long Beach, CA) Intimacy/Fight Coordinator; Lorenzo Tambriz (of Boyle Heights, CA) Set Builder; Victor Calderon (of Los Angeles, CA) Set Building Assistant; Joaquín Madrid Larrañaga (of Lincoln Heights, CA) Stage Manager; Doreen Sanchez (of Hollywood, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; Christopher Martinez (of Los Angeles, CA) Assistant Stage Manager; Mark Kraus (of Los Angeles, CA), CASA 0101 Theater Development Director; Jeremiah Ocañas (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant; Sophia Gonzalez (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant; Al Aguilar (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Assistant; Gabriela López de Dennis, Soap Studio Inc. (of Los Angeles, CA) Program; Jorge Villanueva (of Boyle Heights, CA) Facilities Manager; Oscar Basulto (of Boyle Heights, CA) Box Office Manager; Rudy Torres (of Los Angeles, CA) Production Photographer; and Steve Moyer Public Relations (of Los Angeles, CA), Press Representative.

