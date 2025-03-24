Jason Alexander-Directed SWEENEY TODD and More Set For La Mirada's 2025/2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment have announced its 2025/2026 season of shows. The season will include a production of Sweeney Todd, directed by Jason Alexander.

The season will begin with an all-new staging and fresh look at the inspiring and uplifting musical about the many true heroes that are the residents of Gander, Newfoundland in the much-loved musical, COME FROM AWAY. Then, following the company's recent production of The Play That Goes Wrong, the Cornley Drama Society is back to bring the classic story of the boy who just won't grow up in PETER PAN GOES WRONG.

Then, the company will invite you to celebrate the musical genius that is Stephen Sondheim and attend the tale of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, in an all-new, bloody good production directed by Jason Alexander (“Seinfeld,” La Mirada Theatre's hit Fiddler on the Roof).

You'll get to know “The Plastics” in the fourth show, MEAN GIRLS, written by Tina Fey. Finally, to close the season, “Journey to the Past” the sweeping romantic family favorite, ANASTASIA.

COME FROM AWAY

September 19 – October 12, 2025 (Press Opening September 16 at 8 pm)

Book, Music, and Lyrics by IRENE SANKOFF and DAVID HEIN

COME FROM AWAY is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander's airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we're all part of a global family.

PETER PAN GOES WRONG

October 31 – November 23, 2025 (Press Opening November 1 at 8 pm)

By HENRY LEWIS, JONATHAN SAYER, & HENRY SHIELDS

The team behind the hilarious hit, The Play That Goes Wrong, bring their trademark comic mayhem to the J. M. Barrie classic Peter Pan. The much-loved members of The Cornley Drama Society once again battle against technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes on their way to Neverland with hilarious and (of course) disastrous results.

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET

January 30 – February 22, 2026 (Press Opening January 31 at 8 pm)

Music and Lyrics by STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Book by HUGH WHEELER

From an Adaptation by CHRISTOPHER BOND

Directed by JASON ALEXANDER

Originally Directed on Broadway by HAROLD PRINCE

Orchestrations by JONATHAN TUNICK

Originally Produced on Broadway by RICHARD BARR, CHARLES WOODWARD, ROBERT FRYER, MARY LEA JOHNSON, MARTIN RICHARDS in association with DEAN AND JUDY MANOS

Attend the dark, witty, and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th-century London. SWEENEY TODD has become a bloody, worldwide sensation since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical) for its Broadway premiere in 1979. Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's (A Little Night Music) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed, and delighted audiences across the world. An infamous tale which originally appeared as a penny dreadful serial in 1867, SWEENEY TODD follows an unjustly exiled barber (Todd) as he returns to London to seek vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up for more... and the carnage has only just begun!

MEAN GIRLS

April 10 – May 3, 2026 (Press Opening April 11 at 8 pm)

Book by TINA FEY

Music by JEFF RICHMOND

Lyrics by NELL BENJAMIN

MEAN GIRLS is the brutally hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”). This queen bee took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd. Adapted from Fey's hit 2004 film of the same title, MEAN GIRLS was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on “The Plastics,” a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung!

ANASTASIA

June 5 – June 28, 2026 (Press Opening June 6 at 8 pm)

Book by TERRENCE MCNALLY

Music by STEPHEN FLAHERTY

Lyrics by LYNN AHRENS

Inspired by the Twentieth Century Fox Motion Pictures by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical

From the play by MARCELLE MAURETTE as adapted by GUY BOLTON

Inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” ANASTASIA is the spectacular musical about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

