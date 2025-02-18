THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL to Return in 2025; Registration Open

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Registration is officially open for the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival, LA's largest celebration of the performing arts. Festival organizers are seeking performing artists to join the 15th annual festival, which will take place this June across Hollywood.

Registration is a simple process with three easy steps–creating a project on the festival website, booking a venue within the HFF boundaries, and paying the festival registration fee of $300 for paid/ticketed and/or multi-performance shows and $175 for shows that are free to audiences. Registration must be completed by April 15, 2025 in order to be included in the printed guide, but anyone interested in registering after April 15th can still participate and sell tickets through the festival website.

Various workshops leading up to the festival will cover a variety of topics including budgeting, fundraising, anti-racism, accessibility, marketing, tech, and festival preparation/expectations.

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an open-access and non-curated event; any artistic group able to book a venue within the festival’s boundaries may register. All shows must present their work in the Hollywood Fringe Zone with tickets available for live, in-person audiences, and all shows will have the option to additionally present their work via livestream. Participants can book a venue that is already signed up with Fringe, or bring their own venue - traditional theatre spaces as well as temporary or DIY spaces are encouraged. 100% of ticket sales go back to artists at the Hollywood Fringe Festival, over $5 million since 2010.

“After last year’s record-breaking ticket sales, we are eager to launch our 15th anniversary season. The secret is out! Local audiences are embracing the festival and the artists who participate. I can’t wait to see the stories that will be shared this year!” says Hollywood Fringe Festival’s Co-Executive Director, Lois Neville.

Previews will run from June 5-10, followed by an Opening Night Party on June 11. The official festival will run from June 12-29, followed by an Awards Ceremony on June 30.

Key Dates for 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival:

May 1: Tickets go on sale

June 5-10: Previews

June 11: Opening Night Party

June 12-29: 15th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

June 30: Awards Ceremony

Comments