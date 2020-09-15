THE FABULOUS CHICKIES IN CONCERT to Benefit The Actor's Fund
"THE FABULOUS CHICKIES IN CONCERT - A BENEFIT FOR THE ACTORS FUND" will be live streamed on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 5 PM Pacific on the Actors Fund YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/actorsfundorg
What do you get when eleven singers who are best girlfriends get together? Lunch, laughs, stories, and lots and lots of songs. Dubbing themselves The Chickies more than three years ago, their fabulous in-person monthly lunches morphed into monthly Zooms. Wanting to contribute in this difficult time, the women decided to do what they do best-sing! So, they will be showcasing their unique friendship and talents in a concert to benefit the Actors Fund. Doing songs from their illustrious Broadway, cabaret, and concert careers, this evening promises to be as special as they are.
Filled with humor, heart, and great singing, the show will feature each Chickie in a solo performance, as well as two bonus group numbers. Aiming to raise spirits and entertain, they hope the audience will be inspired to donate to The Actors Fund, which has been central to relief efforts for all entertainment professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chickies are: Eileen Barnett (B'way: "Nine" "Company" TV: "Days of Our Lives"), Michele Brourman (Singer/Songwriter, Bistro Award Winner, songs for over 20 animated features), Nancy Dussault (B'way: Tony nominee "Bajour" and "Do-Re-Mi," "Sound of Music," "Into the Woods" TV: "Too Close for Comfort" Film: "The In-Laws"), Julie Garnye (B'way National Tours: "Come From Away," "Cats." Hollywood Bowl: "Les Miserables," "Chicago," "Mama Mia!"), Shelly Goldstein (Singer/Songwriter/Writer, special material for Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, Steven Colbert, and more than 2.5 million YouTube hits), Ilene Graff (Grammy-nominee, B'way: "Promises, Promises," "Grease," "I Love My Wife" TV: Star of "Mr Belvedere"), Dana Meller (B'way: Eponine in"Les Miserables" B'way National Tour: "The Full Monty"), Karen Morrow (B'way: "I Had a Ball," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," Emmy Winner: "Cabaret Tonight" with Nancy Dussault TV: "Tabitha," every major variety show), Valerie Perri (B'way National Tours: Eva Peron in "Evita," "Jerome Robbins' Broadway," John Raitt Award Winner TV: "Criminal Minds," "The Out-of-Towners"), Joan Ryan (Original Judy Denmark/Ginger del Marco in "Ruthless!" Hollywood Bowl: "The Mass," Carnegie Hall, Broadway World Winner), Lisa Vroman (B'way: "Phantom of the Opera," also San Francisco and Los Angeles, TV: Johanna, "Sweeney Todd in Concert," Global symphonic concert artist)
