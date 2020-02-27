THE COLONY COMEDY SERIES Comes to The Colony Theatre in Burbank
The Colony Theatre in Burbank has announced The Colony Comedy Series - Hosted by Damon Williams, three evenings of non-stop laughter beginning on Friday, April 17, and continuing on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, August 22. Curtain will be at 8pm for all three shows.
A multicultural cast of comedians from across America and around the globe will perform their own unique brands of comedy. The evenings will be hosted by Chicago funnyman Damon Williams, noted for his work on HBO, Comedy Central, Showtime, and his current album Laugh Tonight and Be Serious Tomorrow, which debuted at #2 on the iTunes Comedy chart. He will soon be seen on the Urbanflix TV series Laugh Tonight with Damon Williams.
Damon Williams is a former Subway sandwich shop owner from Chicago who has enjoyed over 25 extraordinarily successful years in comedy. He began his comedy career at All Jokes Aside Comedy Club and his early television appearances included BET's Comic View (1994), including his own special. He's been featured on BET Live, Comedy Central's Premium Blend, The Tom Joyner Sky Show (TV One), and P Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy (HBO). He hosted several episodes of Showtime at the Apollo and he performed for over 300,000 fans as the opening act for the highly successful Kings of Comedy Tour (1999). He has made regular appearances in Canada with stops in Vancouver, Montreal, and Edmonton, and has been featured on The Real Deal Comedy Jam, which airs in the UK. One appearance on The Jenny Jones Show resulted in monthly appearances at the House of Blues. He has worked with Aretha Franklin, Pattie Labelle, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Harry Belafonte, Chris Rock, James Brown, Jamie Foxx, Little Richard, and even President Barack Obama - where he served as host for a campaign brunch. Williams has recently been seen as host of Martha's Vineyard Comedy Fest (HBO), The US Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, the Cedric the Entertainer Revue, Def Comedy Jam (HBO), Martin Lawrence Presents 1st Amendment Stand-up, Comics Unleashed, Black Pack Comedy Tour, and Laughin' on the Outside - Cryin' on the Inside. He has also done some acting with starring roles in films Not Another Black Movie, Heaven on Seven, and he also made an appearance on the Bounce TV sitcom Grown Folks. He is co-owner of Riddle's Comedy Club in Chicago, providing a stage for both new and veteran comedic talent.
Admission is $25. Tickets are available online at www.colonytheatre.org or by phone at (866) 811-4111. The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cyprus and Magnolia) in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.