THE CIVIL TWILIGHT World Premiere Extended At The Broadwater Studio Theatre

Plays With People Productions in association with the Road Theatre Company have announced that the world premiere play, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT, written by Shem Bitterman, directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Mercury, Through the Eye of A Needle) and starring Taylor Gilbert and Andrew Elvis Miller is extending through Sunday, December 22 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre, 1076 Lillian Way in Los Angeles.

A twisty thriller that takes place over a single night during a once in a century storm, THE CIVIL TWILIGHT tells the story of what happens when a popular a.m. radio personality winds up trapped in a motel room in the Midwest with his biggest fan.

THE CIVIL TWILIGHT is extending through SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22 at the Broadwater Studio Theatre, 1076 Lillian Way in Los Angeles.

Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 8pm; Sundays at 3pm through November 24. Extension dates are Saturdays at 8pm & Sundays at 3pm with added performances on Friday, December 6 and Friday, December 20.

Ticket prices are $45; Seniors are $25.00; Students are $20,00; Previews are $20.00. Special group rates available for parties of 8 or more.

For tickets, please visit http://theciviltwilight.ludus.com/ to purchase tickets online or to view complete schedule or email ctbroadwaterstudio@gmail.com for more information.

