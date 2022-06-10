THE ART COUPLE Cancelled at the Kirk Douglas Theatre

Due to a shift in the schedule of the creative team, the Sacred Fools Theater Company production of "The Art Couple" at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre has been cancelled. The production was previously scheduled to run August 13 through August 28, 2022, as part of the 2022 Block Party. Ticketholders will be contacted with information about exchanging into the Block Party production of "To T, or Not To T?," or other options available to them including donation or refunding of tickets.

"We remain excited to see 'The Art Couple' at the Douglas," said Center Theatre Group Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman. "We hope to reschedule Sacred Fools' remarkable production if possible, but in the meantime, we will be reaching out to our subscribers and single ticket buyers with their options including tickets to the other Block Party presentation, the Los Angeles LGBT Center production of 'To T, or Not To T?'"

Written by five-time Emmy-nominated writer/actor/producer Brendan Hunt (winner for "Ted Lasso" - Outstanding Comedy Series) and directed by Lauren Van Kurin, "The Art Couple" is a dramedy about Neil Simon's struggle to break a terrible case of writer's block he is suffering after accepting a huge commission for his completely unwritten third play: "The Odd Couple." Encouraged by a mysterious busboy with a western twang (who also happens to be an aspiring playwright), Simon decides the play should be more than schtick, it should be about art. When he learns that Vincent van Gogh (played by Brendan Hunt) and Paul Gauguin shared an ill-fated cohabitation, he endeavors to write about that real-life (but very odd) couple. Neil and the busboy battle for control of the play in parallel scenes and the odd couples begin to resemble something closer to "True West," building irrevocably to a suitably ridiculous conclusion.

Sacred Fools Theater Company, the resident theatre company of The Broadwater on Hollywood Theatre Row, is a non-profit, artist-run theatre company founded in 1997, committed to the development of new plays and new ways of upending traditional expectations of the theatrical experience. Fools has presented nearly 100 mainstage productions garnering 100's of awards and nominations. It's also been home to a variety of ongoing workshops, labs, late-night and off-night productions, creating countless opportunities for theatre artists at every stage of their careers. Sacred Fools plays that have been presented at larger venues or are produced by theatres around the country include: "Louis & Keely: Live at the Sahara," "Stoneface: The Rise and Fall and Rise of Buster Keaton," "Absolutely Filthy," "Watson: The Last Great Tale of Sherlock Holmes." "The Behavior of Broadus" (Burglars of Hamm) was a co-production with CTG in 2015. For more information, visit SacredFools.org.

Block Party receives major support from Aliza Karney Guren and Marc Guren with generous funding also provided by Joni and Miles Benickes.

Center Theatre Group, one of the nation's preeminent arts and cultural organizations, is Los Angeles' leading nonprofit theatre company, which, under the leadership of Managing Director / CEO Meghan Pressman and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker, and in collaboration with the five Associate Artistic Directors, Luis Alfaro, Lindsay Allbaugh, Tyrone Davis, Neel Keller, Kelley Kirkpatrick, programs seasons at the 736-seat Mark Taper Forum and 1,600 to 2,100-seat Ahmanson Theatre at The Music Center in Downtown Los Angeles, and the 317-seat Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. In addition to presenting and producing the broadest range of theatrical entertainment in the country, Center Theatre Group is one of the nation's leading producers of ambitious new works through commissions and world premiere productions and a leader in interactive community engagement and education programs that reach across generations, demographics and circumstance to serve Los Angeles.