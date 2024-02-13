TARTUFFE Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre will present Molière's timeless comedic masterpiece, TARTUFFE, March 6 to March 31. This extraordinary production, translated into English verse by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Richard Wilbur, is directed by Richard Baird.

Tartuffe, a charismatic charlatan, insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy family, setting off a chain reaction of disruption and pandemonium. Wilbur's translation infuses the play with wicked precision and brilliantly rhyming verses, highlighting its satirical commentary on religious hypocrisy, duplicity, lust, and self-inflicted chaos.

Audiences who appreciate classic theatre and ingenious wordplay are in for a treat as they witness this inventive and entertaining evening unfold before them. Following its run at North Coast Rep, TARTUFFE will transfer to Laguna Playhouse, ensuring that even more theatre enthusiasts can experience this exciting take on a classic. Don't miss your chance to be part of this theatrical journey!

The cast features Kandis Chappell*, Shanté DeLoach, Rogelio Douglas III*, Bo Foxworth*, Katie Karel*, Melanie Lora*, Kate Rose Reynolds, Bruce Turk*, Jared Van Heel* and Christopher M. Williams.* The design team includes Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Elisa Benzoni+ (Costume Design), Ian Scot (Sound Design), Peter Herman (Hair & Wigs Design). Vernon Willet* is the Production Stage Manager.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors’ Equity Association.

TARTUFFE previews begin on Wednesday, March 6th. Opening Night is set for Saturday, March 9th at 8 pm. The play runs Wednesday, March 6 to Sunday, March 31, with performances on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 pm and Sundays at 7 pm. Added matinee performances at 2pm on Friday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 27. A talkback session with the director and cast is scheduled for March 15.

North Coast Rep is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Weeknights - $67, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $79; Sun. Night - $65. For ticket information and to secure your seats for TARTUFFE, call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org.