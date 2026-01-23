Syrie James' DRACULA, MY LOVE to be Presented at Theatre 40

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dracula, My Love, written and directed by Syrie James, adapted from her novel Dracula, My Love: The Secret Journals of Mina Harker is coming to Theatre 40 on Saturday, February 7, 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Suggested donation $10. This is a non-ticketed event. Reservations are not necessary.

Syrie James' previous play, Jane Austen in 89 Minutes, was a critical and commercial success in its presentations at Theatre 40 and Greystone Mansion. Now, she's back with a new play based on her novel about Dracula and Mina Harker.

A romantic retelling of Dracula unlike any ever created. In this spellbinding tale of adventure and forbidden love, Mina Harker is torn between her devotion to her fiancé and her secret passion for the powerful and charismatic vampire he is hunting, Count Dracula, a man who only reveals the true side of nature to Mina.