"SUNITA: BACK TO ME" BEST OF ASYLUM WINNER RETURNS FOR AN ENCORE PERFORMANCE ON AUG. 25 AFTER A SOLD OUT RUN AT THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE FESTIVAL 2024

Larchmont resident, singer, actor and pianist Sunita Param, a former Miss New York, returns for an encore performance of her autobiographical one woman show "Sunita: Back To Me" on Sunday August 25, at 5:00pm at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre. In June, Param performed the show during the Hollywood Fringe Festival, LA's largest performing arts festival, to three sold-out crowds, garnering a "Best of Asylum" nod and prompting a fourth encore show. Tickets are $25 ($30 at the door) for the 75 minute show.

Written, produced and performed by Param, the versatile performer is a skillful storyteller who takes you on an unforgettable journey through her life's ups and downs and everything in between. Directed by Jason Manuel Olazabal and accompanied by pianist Derek Purdy, Param sings songs from popular American musicals including: "Wicked," "Waitress," "Into the Woods," and "Dear EVAN HANSEN," to name a few, that align with stories about her life.

Param recently updated the show and critics responded to her honest vulnerability, calling the show "charismatic, poignant, moving, enthralling and a powerhouse performance."

"This wonderful moving joyful show is the perfect solo show to me. Deeply personal, gorgeously performed and spiritually uplifting." (NOHO ARTS - Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros)

"'Back to Me' is a perfect match of entertainment plus meaning. Song plus style. Emotion plus beauty. Sunita's got it all. Sunita's voice is like honey. She's a PRO. She can literally sing anything and her stories are charming as hell." (Jamie Denbo - Actress/Writer/Producer)

"Her magnificent voice and the way she narrates her story will keep you enthralled throughout her performance." (LAFPI - Constance Strickland)

"Intimate with boundaries and a respect for storytelling - an unforgettable portrait of a musical life." (Will Speck - Writer/Director)

In February 2024, Param made her show debut at the Whitefire Theatre Solofest 2024, the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast. She is the recipient of the Whitefire Solofest 2024 Encore Award. During 2020-22, Param began performing her show throughout California, including the historic Gardenia, Feinstein's at Vitello's, the B Street Theatre in Sacramento, Les Michaels' Cabaret, "Sunday Series" at the Arthur Newman Theater in Palm Desert and on the East Coast , at Musicalfare Theatre, Buffalo NY.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Encore Performance - ONE SHOW ONLY

Sunday, August 25, at 5:00pm

Asylum @Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre

5636 Melrose Ave., LA, CA 90038

TICKET LINK

www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/10819

