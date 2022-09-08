Submissions Open For YALE IN HOLLYWOOD Fest; Esteemed Jury Announced

Yale in Hollywood will present its third global virtual film festival, Yale in Hollywood Fest, from December 1 to 3, 2022, with a three-day line up of feature and short films and an esteemed alumnae jury consisting of actress Robinne Lee, Obbie winning playwright David Henry Hwang, last year's festival winner actor/writer Jeff Locker and actress/current Yale student Sophia Mitri Schloss.

Yale in Hollywood Fest showcases features and short films that include at least one Yale student, alumnus or current staff in the starring, producing, writing or directing chair. All events, including screenings and live streams, will be available directly from Yale in Hollywood Fest's official website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195707®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.yihfest.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Submissions are now open on Filmfreeway.com and the deadline for submissions is October 18, 2021. To submit or for more information, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195707®id=9&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.yihfest.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

The alumnae jury of 2021 Yale in Hollywood Fest includes:

Heading features jury is Robinne Lee, a Jamaican-American writer, actor, and producer. A graduate of Yale University and Columbia Law School, Robinne has accrued numerous acting credits in both film and television over the past two decades, most notably in "Hitch," "Seven Pounds," "Hotel for Dogs," "13 Going on 30," "Being Mary Jane," and the "Fifty Shades" franchise. Her debut novel, The Idea of You, originally published by St. Martin's Press in 2017, is now an international bestseller, with over a dozen foreign translations. Dubbed "the sleeper hit of the pandemic," by Vogue Magazine, The Idea Of You film is currently being produced by Amazon Prime Studios with Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway in the lead role. Robinne is attached as a producer. An inactive member of the New York Bar, Robinne has also produced various independent films. She regularly speaks on panels and writes for trade magazines regarding the roles of women and actors of color in the industry. Robinne can next be seen in Netflix's limited series "Jigsaw," opposite Giancarlo Esposito.

Heading shorts jury is David Henry Hwang, an American playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and theater professor at Columbia University in New York City. He has won three Obie Awards for his plays FOB, Golden Child, and Yellow Face. Three of his works-M. Butterfly, Yellow Face, and Soft Power-have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Sophia Mitri Schloss is an actress and current student at Yale University. Last year, Sophia received the Best Actress honor for her role in SJ Chiro's feature Lane 1974.

Jeff Locker is an actor, writer, and alum of Yale University. Jeff currently serves as Vice President of Yale in Hollywood. His short film "The Forgotten Place" won Best Narrative Short Film in Yale in Hollywood Fest 2021.

Founded and headed by Kevin Winston, Yale in Hollywood is a volunteer run organization based in Los Angeles that connect Yale students and alumni to the entertainment industry. Yale in Hollywood's Social Chair Quentin Lee is the festival director for Yale in Hollywood Fest 2022. Hannah Ruth Earl and Melissa Johnson are short films and features programmers respectively.

"In the blink of an eye, we're running the third Yale in Hollywood Fest. Last year, Yale in Hollywood Fest was awarded a Board of Governors Excellence Award by Yale Alumni. We started Yale in Hollywood Fest as a platform to showcase feature and short films made with a significant Yalie's participation and cinematically uplift the Yale spirit. We have also decided that it is important for the festival to be virtual so that Yale alums, students and friends can access the content worldwide." said Festival Director Quentin Lee.

Yale in Hollywood Fest encourages diverse, BIPOC and LGBTQ+ submissions. All events of Yale in Hollywood Fest 2022 are available free to the world via its official website: yihfest.com