Student Blog: Creating a Platform

For the past couple of years, I have had friends and family tell me I should start an Instagram focused on Broadway. I have always loved keeping up with recent castings, show openings, and the latest news. So, it was suggested I find an outlet for it. I never actually considered it, though, because I thought it might warrant judgment or embarrassment. However, I eventually grew tired of this fear. Maybe it was my musical theatre class or maybe it was an email about "BroadwayWorld's Trendsetter Program", I'm not sure. Yet, I decided that if this is the field I want to pursue one day, why should I be embarrassed?

A little shameless self-promo, my account is called "Broadway Light: Spotlighting All Things Broadway" (@bwaylighton Instagram). My mom actually came up with the name and at first I thought it was kind of basic. Eventually, I started actually considering it. Broadway lights are huge parts of what make Broadway so vibrant. They light up Times Square, the marquees, theatres, and all of the Broadway stages. My goal is to bring light to that whole world and all of the inner workings I am fascinated by. Plus, there is only one me so it had to be singular. It ended up being a very appropriate name as I dove deeper. So, thank you, Mom!

My goal with building this platform is not to become an influencer or to gain a huge following. I truly just needed an outlet to share my love of musical theatre with and if someone is willing to listen, wonderful. I have found that the "theatre influencers" I love are all actively auditioning and pursuing the stage. My path is a little more unconventional with my goal of entertainment law. I have always wished there was someone showing what it is like to be in the world of theatre without being an actor. So, this is my way of trying to close that gap. Hopefully through day-in-my-life videos, sharing my way to law school, or just discussing the latest news on Broadway, I will be able to show just one more perspective on what makes musical theatre so great. Also, people usually prove to be so much more supportive than critical when they see you doing what you love!

