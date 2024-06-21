Staged Redaing of TENDERNESS AND GRATITUDE NUMBER FOUR Comes to the Chance Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chance Theater will host a special staged reading of "Tenderness and Gratitude Number Four," a poignant new play written by the acclaimed Enid Graham. This event is part of Chance Theater's "On the Radar" (OTR) series, which showcases new and innovative works in progress. The staged reading will occur at the Bette Aitken Theater Arts Center on August 7, 2024.

"Tenderness and Gratitude Number Four" is an evocative exploration of friendship, love, and art. The play centers on Michael, a temp worker with a cynical outlook and no clear direction in life, and Jenny, an artist and secretary with wicked humor. As their unlikely friendship unfolds, the audience witnesses how their connection transforms Michael, challenging his detachment and reshaping his worldview.

The play is a journey through the ups and downs of Michael and Jenny's friendship, set against the backdrop of their shared, sardonic humor. Graham's script poignantly captures how meaningful friendships can change us, echoing the deep connections often reserved for romantic narratives. The play illustrates this theme through their shared experiences, including a transformative visit to an art museum where Michael encounters the titular painting, "Tenderness and Gratitude Number Four," a piece that resonates deeply with him and reappears at a critical moment in the story.

About Enid Graham

Enid Graham is an accomplished actress and playwright who spans Broadway, television, and film. She is known for her roles in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," "Boardwalk Empire," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Law and Order: SVU." Graham developed "Tenderness and Gratitude Number Four" as a playwriting fellow at Juilliard, where she was tasked with writing six plays in two years. This latest work shows her interest in the transformative power of friendships and art. Graham hopes audiences leave the theater with a deeper appreciation for their friends and perhaps even feel inspired to reconnect with them. "I hope people will leave the show thinking about their friends differently and maybe give them a call, say hi, and maybe say thank you," she reflects.

About Chance Theater’s On-the-Radar New Works Program:

On the Radar consists of a new script reading series, a playwright’s residency, and a commissioning program, all geared towards supporting the creation of diverse new stories by emerging U.S. playwrights. The goal of OTR is to create a deep and long-term commitment to playwrights by offering them access to a community of artists and audiences, a supportive environment, and the freedom to explore their boundaries and interests.

This year's resident playwright is Dustin H. Chinn. Past Resident Playwrights include Keiko Green, Exal Iraheta, B.J. Tindal, Krista Knight, Jessica Huang, Joanna Garner, Ted Malawer, Jenny Connell Davis, Lauren Yee, Nick Jones, Marshall Pailet, Zayd Dohrn, and Adam Szymkowicz.

Tickets and Additional Information

Join us for the staged reading of "Tenderness and Gratitude Number Four" at Chance Theater. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at Chance Theater - OTR: Tenderness and Gratitude or by calling the box office at (888) 455-4212. Early booking is recommended due to high demand.

Comments