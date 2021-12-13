Stage Raw & Theatre Producers Of Southern California Announce Partnership

In February, 2022, Stage Raw will launch a new, comprehensive and free listings service for stage productions presented in Southern California.

"Our system will be for audiences who would like a simple, comprehensive glance at what's playing on stages across the region," said Stage Raw founder, Steven Leigh Morris.

TPSCA board member Maria Gobetti, who serves on that organization's Resources Committee, added, "During TPSCA's evaluation of the resources most needed by our membership, we realized there were no longer widely read theater listings. Stage Raw, under the leadership of Steven Leigh Morris, with his long track record as a journalist, theater supporter, and editor, is the logical partner for the community in reviving this important service."

The new listings, updated once a week, will use a single page, scroll-down format that identifies all shows that are opening within a given week, and then list shows continuing at larger theaters, and then intimate theaters within Hollywood; Downtown, South and East Los Angeles; The Valleys; and on the Westside/Beaches communities. Venues in surrounding counties will also be included. The listings service is dedicated to spreading the word to audiences about the diversity of theaters and programming across the region.