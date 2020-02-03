Stacy Keach Will Star as 'The Creature' when L.A. Theatre Works Records New Adaption of FRANKENSTEIN

The world premiere of Frankenstein - Written over 200 years ago, Mary Shelley's Gothic masterpiece retains all of its power to horrify and fascinate. This original L.A. Theatre Works commission is adapted from Shelley's novel by the BBC's Kate McAll, who wowed audiences with last season's A Room with a View, and stars celebrated actor Stacy Keach in the role of "The Creature."



Also in the cast: Adhir Kalyan (Arrested Development, Rules of Engagement, LATW production of The Hard Problem), Mike McShane (Who's Line Is It Anyway, LATW recording of Pressure and touring production of Top Secret: The Battle for the Pentagon Papers) and Darren Richardson (LATW productions of Pressure, A Room with a View, Daniel Deronda, Spill and more). L.A. Theatre Works associate artistic director Anna Lyse Erikson directs.



A post-performance discussion following the 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday, Feb. 29 will be moderated by Leslie S. Klinger, author of The New Annotated Frankenstein" and one of the world's foremost authorities on "Frankenstein" as well as "Sherlock Holmes," "Dracula" and H. P. Lovecraft.



Each of the four performances at UCLA's state-of-the-Art James Bridges Theater will be recorded live in front of an audience for future radio broadcast, distribution on CD, digital download and online streaming. L.A. Theatre Works' syndicated radio theater series broadcasts weekly on public radio stations across the U.S. (locally, in Southern California, on KPFK 90.7 FM); daily in China and worldwide on the Radio Beijing Network; weekly on KCRW Berlin 104,1 FM, Berlin's English language public radio station; can be downloaded as a podcast via iTunes and NPR One; and can be streamed on demand at www.latw.org.



WHO:

• Written Kate McAll

• Adapted from the novel by Mary Shelley

• Directed by Anna Lyse Erikson

• Starring Stacy Keach as "The Creature"

• Featuring Adhir Kalyan, Mike McShane, Darren Richardson

• Produced by Susan Albert Loewenberg

• Commissioned and presented by L.A. Theatre Works



WHEN:

• Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 29 at 3 p.m.

• Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m.

• Sunday, March 1 at 4 p.m.



WHERE:



James Bridges Theater

UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television

235 Charles E. Young Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90095

(enter UCLA from Hilgard just south of Sunset Blvd.; park in Lot 3 on the lower level)



HOW:

310-827-0889 or www.latw.org





TICKETS:

$15-$65





