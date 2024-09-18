Spotlight: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at South Coast Repertory

The Cult Classic: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Takes the Stage in OC!
At Mushnik’s Skid Row Florists, down-on-his-luck Seymour pines for his beautiful co-worker, Audrey, not knowing the feelings are mutual. When he stumbles across a strange and interesting new plant, it looks like Seymour may get everything he’s ever wanted. But first, he’ll have to tackle the sneaky succulent’s unquenchable thirst for human blood in this thrilling creature feature bursting with the sounds of doo-wop and Motown!
Videos