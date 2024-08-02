Spotlight: JOHN LEGEND at The Greek Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Multi-platinum, 12-time GRAMMY® Award-winner John Legend is bringing “An Evening With John Legend: A Night of Songs and Stories,” to the legendary Greek Theatre on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday, August 3rd!

Legend’s live shows will feature intimate renditions of his greatest hits (“All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” "Tonight"), alongside unexpected stories from his life and career, as well as tracks from his latest album, LEGEND ("Nervous," "Wonder Woman"), out now on Republic Records. Limited tickets remain! Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com for an unforgettable event.




