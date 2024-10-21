News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: ALAN CUMMING: UNCUT at IRVINE BARCLAY THEATRE

📢 JUST ANNOUNCED: Alan Cumming: Uncut | March 28, 2025

By: Oct. 21, 2024
Multi-hyphenate, multi-award winning, multimedia mogul Alan Cumming returns with a new cabaret show, this time even more revealing, hilarious and authentic than ever before. It is, in fact, Alan Cumming Uncut. With musical direction by Henry Koperski.

This event contains adult language and content. DO NOT BRING YOUR CHILDREN OR AUDIENCE MEMBERS WITH DELICATE SENSIBILITIES.

Ticket Office: (949) 854-4646
Ticket Office hours: Mon-Fri 10am-6pm; Sat & Sun noon to 4pm

Irvine Barclay Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization.
Federal Tax ID Number: 33-0157868.

