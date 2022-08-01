Spectrum Theatre Ensemble with Die Cast and Epic Players Present the Third Annual NEURODIVERSITY NEW PLAY FESTIVAL

Spectrum Theatre Ensemble in Providence along with New York's Epic Players and Die-Cast in Philadelphia present the third annual Neurodiversity New Play Festival from August 8 - 13, 2022 at the Social Enterprise Greenhouse in Providence.

This will be the third Neurodiversity New Play Festival for Spectrum Theatre Ensemble (STE). However, this year STE brings together members of Die-Cast and EPIC players to collaborate on devised works and readings over the course of a week, launching an ongoing partnership between the three companies. This partnership is crucial for the neurodiversity movement in New England and will create a network of theatres dedicated to neurodivergent inclusion in the arts.

This Neurodiversity New Play Festival will focus around a singular theme: the passage of time. Die-Cast's Brenna Geffers explains, " During the last two years of pandemic life, many people experienced the passing of time in a whole new way. However, for many others, their understanding of time was unaltered. I think it will be a fascinating process to explore how we each experience something that is thought of being so universal but is in fact so very personal."

Playwright-in-Residence and the Festival's Lead Dramaturg Harmon dot aut adds, "The theme 'Sense of Time' came from a discussion I had with the artistic director of STE, Clay Martin, about how I sense time as an object I can hold and touch, an object with no limitations, such as "past, present, future", where clocks are lies. Time is slices; time is scratchy or soft or rhythmic or made of needles; time is a collection of frequencies that shatter in my hearing 24/7; time are infinite immaterial fractals, ad infinitum. Devising a work based on an actual Neurodivergent difference, I am curious to document how each participant interprets their experience of "time" and then takes one another's idea or writing or sung phrase or poem, movement, behavior, trait, and alters, erases, fuses in order to generate an authorship of solidarity - an experiment in Deep Trust."

