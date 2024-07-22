Special Offer: PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS at Festival of Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did that painting just wink at you? Rub your eyes and lean closer, because at the Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach, the line between canvas and reality blurs in a breathtaking display of living art. Watch real people transform into iconic masterpieces, brought to life onstage with stunning costumes, captivating storytelling, and a live musical score that will leave you breathless.



Get ready for a fresh, innovative blend of art, fashion, and theater like you’ve never seen before in this summer’s highly anticipated production, “Á La Mode: The Art of Fashion.”



Performances nightly July 6 - August 30, 2024

Special offer 20% off Pageant Tickets*

Use code: BWW24

Order now at



*$10 per ticket service charge applies to all orders. Excludes Loge Center and Premium tickets. Offer not valid on previously purchased tickets. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Any advertised offer may be changed or revoked at any time. Expires 8/30/24.

