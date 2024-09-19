Special Events Will Celebrate WAITRESS at La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has announced a series of special events to coincide with the opening of its 2024-2025 season, the Southern California regional theatre premiere of the hit Broadway musical, WAITRESS.

PIE EATING CONTEST

Sunday, September 29 at 5 pm

Watch three lucky audience members put their taste buds to the test as we celebrate Jenna's pie-making prowess with this pre-show pie-eating contest. Each contestant will have three minutes to eat as much delicious WAITRESS pie as possible, with the winner receiving the grand prize: a pair of tickets to see Fiddler on the Roof at La Mirada Theatre with Tony Award-winner Jason Alexander. Come early to the theatre to enter our raffle for a chance to participate. Three lucky entrants will be chosen to compete in the pie-eating contest on our gorgeous new patio!

SING ALONG TO “SARA” WITH KARA KARAOKE

Sunday, October 6 at 5 pm

Sugar, butter, Sara, and karaoke! Join us before the evening performance on Sunday, October 6 for karaoke night! Join your fellow music lovers on our outdoor patio for this La Mirada Theatre fan-favorite event. Hosted by Kara Karaoke.

THE GREAT LA MIRADA THEATRE PIE BAKE-OFF

Final Judging - Saturday, October 12 at 7 pm

Calling all bakers! Do you have what it takes to win? ‘The Great La Mirada Theatre Bake-Off' will provide local amateur bakers the opportunity to showcase their talents and win great prizes. Enter online beginning September 9 for a chance to present your pie to an esteemed panel of professional judges before the October 12 evening performance of WAITRESS.

Prospective entrants must submit their recipe via Google Form and answer the question: "What Does Baking Mean To You?" This is an amateur-only event. Application submissions will be open until midnight on Monday, September 30. Finalists will be notified by Friday, October 4, and will have 48 hours to confirm their spot in the final judging.

Three finalists will be selected to bake two pies each and bring them to La Mirada Theatre.

All finalists will receive a pair of tickets to the evening performance of WAITRESS on Saturday, October 12. Finalists must commit to being available the night of the final judging. The winner will receive fabulous WAITRESS merchandise and an exclusive “Meet & Greet” with the stars of WAITRESS.

ABOUT “WAITRESS”

La Mirada Theatre for The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment present the first show of its 2024-2025 season: the Southern California regional theatre premiere of WAITRESS, with book by Jessie Nelson, music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles (based upon the motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly), musical direction by Jennifer Lin, choreography by Cost n' Mayor, and direction by Abbey O'Brien.

WAITRESS will preview on Friday, September 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, September 21 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, September 21 at 8 pm, and run through Sunday, October 13, 2024 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts which mirror her topsy-turvy life, such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county -- and a satisfying run-in with someone new -- show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness. Featuring music and lyrics by GRAMMY Award winner, Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), this hit musical is a little slice of Broadway heaven!

